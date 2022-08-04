Purdue University Fort Wayne's plans to build a $22 million music technology building on campus has gotten a $6 million boost.
Chuck and Lisa Surack have contributed $3 million, and the Auer Foundation matched that gift with another $3 million, the university announced today.
Site work is expected to begin on the university's main campus in 2024 with an opening date projected three years later, a news release said. Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said the 26,000-square-foot facility is needed.
"This spectacular new facility will serve as the launchpad for the next generation of students enrolled in our music industry, popular music, and music technology programs," Elsenbaumer said in a statement.