Fort Wayne's largest college campus is welcoming a rare set of visitors – the Purdue University Board of Trustees.
The trustees, who often meet at the flagship West Lafayette campus, will conduct business at Purdue University Fort Wayne over two days, culminating with a meeting scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Friday in the Walb Student Union.
Mung Chiang, Purdue's president-elect, will presumably join the board and university President Mitch Daniels on campus, said Ron Elsenbaumer, Purdue Fort Wayne chancellor.
"It's a great opportunity for him to see firsthand what it is we do, what we look like, and what we have to offer," Elsenbaumer said of Chiang, whose presidency begins Jan. 1.
But the 10 trustees could also use a refresher about the regional campus. The board last met in the Summit City about five years ago, Elsenbaumer said, noting it preceded his tenure by months. Since then, the board has welcomed new members, and IPFW, as the university was known, split into Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne.
"So, the campus has changed," Elsenbaumer said, calling the visit a "tremendous opportunity" for trustees to see the transformation.
Although fall classes don't begin until Aug. 22, the chancellor said the trustees should see a lively campus due to new student orientation. He is eager to show them various facilities.
"It's probably the best time of the year to see how beautiful our campus is," Elsenbaumer said, noting the plants are in full bloom.
Elsenbaumer plans to share information about Purdue Fort Wayne during Friday's board meeting. He didn't provide specifics about his presentation Wednesday but said it will include local initiatives and "points of pride," such as faculty and staff accomplishments.
The campus isn't the only aspect local officials plan to show off to the out-of-town visitors. They will also explore Fort Wayne, including downtown.
It's important for Purdue officials to see the relationship between the local campus and the region it calls home. The institution supports northeast Indiana, Elsenbaumer said, and the region supports the campus.
"We're focused locally," he said.