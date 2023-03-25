Purdue University wants graduates of its online law school to be allowed to take the Indiana bar exam, a move officials at the West Lafayette-based school say could help address the state’s “critical shortage of lawyers.”
The Indiana Supreme Court, which will consider the rule change, last fall created a working group to study the request. The 13-member group failed to agree on whether the proposal should be adopted, instead opting to issue on Feb. 15 a report that lists eight pros and seven cons.
Pros include the law school’s “very strong” curriculum and the potential to increase access to legal assistance in underserved communities by making legal education more accessible to those who can’t easily move to attend in-person classes. The working group noted that Indiana ranks 42nd of 50 states in attorneys per capita.
Cons include limited faculty resources. The law school employs only eight full-time faculty along with 23 adjunct professors. Also, an online-only law school provides less access for students needing additional emotional or academic support, including participation in study groups. “In-person interaction is an important part of the law-school experience,” the report says.
Members of that select group aren’t the only ones who have concerns about the quality of experience an online-only law school can provide.
Doug Powers, a 1983 graduate of the University of Toledo College of Law, is of counsel at local law firm Beckman Lawson.
“Critical thinking is best developed in a conversational back-and-forth environment, like a classroom,” he said, describing what is considered a vital skill for practicing attorneys.
Rachel Blakeman, a 2013 graduate of Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law, agreed on the goal of a legal education. “You’re taught to think like a lawyer,” she said.
Purdue officials are likely thinking like accountants when considering their law school’s potential for growth and future profitability. California is the only state that currently allows graduates of the Concord Law School at Purdue University Global to take its bar exam.
The February report from the working group included 16 recommended preconditions members said should be met before officials potentially approve Purdue’s request.
Before making its decision, the state’s supreme court is seeking additional input on the proposed change that, so far, would affect only Concord Law School graduates. The court is accepting public comment online until noon April 21.
The issue
Law school graduates must pass a rigorous test before they’re allowed to practice law. Indiana allows only graduates of law schools accredited by the American Bar Association to take the state’s bar exam.
Indiana University’s law schools located in Bloomington and Indianapolis have earned ABA approval. So has the law school at the University of Notre Dame. Although they might offer some online courses, the offerings are primarily conducted in person.
Concord Law School isn’t ABA accredited. Purdue officials have chosen to ask the Indiana Bar Association to amend its requirements rather than lobby the ABA to grant Concord accreditation.
Securing ABA accreditation isn’t a gimme. Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne failed to win it in 2015 and closed its fledgling law school two years later as a result. Valparaiso University closed its law school in 2018, two years after the ABA sanctioned the school for admitting students who were unlikely to succeed.
Purdue acquired Kaplan University in March 2018, which included Concord Law School. Kaplan was placed under the umbrella of Purdue University Global, which was established the previous year to be a fully online program.
The working group’s report says Concord “is not eligible for ABA accreditation because, for among other reasons, it is a completely online law school.” Included later in the report is the fact that St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas, last year “became the first ABA-accredited law school to obtain approval from the ABA to offer a (law school) program fully online.”
The St. Mary’s University online program is backed by a brick-and-mortar law school founded in 1927 and already ABA accredited. Blakeman said those factors would have played in the law school’s favor.
But the working group’s report doesn’t tug on that dangling thread. Instead, it looks at issues including Concord Law School’s relatively low cost – about $50,000 for three years’ tuition, making it much more affordable than traditional law school programs. Powers, the local attorney, described the cost of a legal education as extraordinary.
“Most law school students will graduate with six-figure debts,” he said.
Proving a more affordable alternative to traditional law school is a mark in Concord’s favor. But that was balanced in the report by some serious negatives.
The working group noted Concord graduates’ relatively low rate of passing the bar exam in California, the only state that allows them to take its bar exam. In August 2020, the Committee of Bar Examiners of the State Bar of California granted Concord programmatic accreditation.
The working group compared California bar exam passing rates for ABA-accredited law schools with California-accredited law schools and found a significant difference. Graduates of ABA-accredited law schools are more than twice as likely to pass the test on the first attempt – 73% compared to 30%.
Digging into details
The working group’s report placed a mark in the pro column when considering that Purdue University officials would be motivated to ensure the law school continues to offer a quality education because it would tarnish the parent institution’s reputation if it didn’t.
The working group recommended the state’s supreme court require Purdue to change Concord Law School’s name to Purdue University Global Law School as a condition of allowing its graduates to sit for the Indiana bar exam.
“The change will maintain Purdue’s incentive to devote substantial resources to the law school because the outstanding reputation for academic excellence will be on the line,” the report says.
Additional recommendations include:
• Making approval provisional for a specified time period;
• Requiring Purdue University Global to market the law school in Indiana’s underserved areas; and
• Making continued approval contingent on at least 75% of students passing the Indiana bar within two years of graduation.
Although most of the recommendations are clearly designed to ensure a quality program that leads to student success, the motivation behind some others is less obvious.
For instance, the working group said the state should require Concord Law School students who intend to sit for the Indiana bar exam to spend one long weekend annually in residence at Purdue University West Lafayette. The report doesn’t specify what programs or activities should be scheduled for that long weekend or what purpose the annual long weekend would be expected to serve.
Ongoing challengesThe American Bar Association monitors its accredited law schools to ensure they maintain certain standards. The working group raised concerns that in the absence of winning the ABA’s blessing, Concord would operate without that experienced supervision and the Indiana Board of Law Review Examiners would have to stop into the role instead.
The state’s law examiners board has neither the expertise nor the resources to take on that responsibility, the report says.
Perhaps the reddest of red flags among the report’s listed cons to amending the rules is the working group’s concern that allowing Concord Law School graduates to take Indiana’s bar exam presents “potential United States Constitutional issues.”
Purdue officials responded to the report in a letter to Chief Justice Loretta Rush. In it, they agreed that “the Indiana Supreme Court must be assured that there are no constitutional issues with the implementation of this rule change.” That Feb. 21 letter was signed by Martin Pritikin, dean of the Concord Law School, and Steven Schultz, an attorney for Purdue University.
In the letter, the men addressed each of the 16 recommendations individually and generally agreed with them. In some cases, they said steps were already being taken to fulfill the requirement. In other cases, however, they asked that additional information be considered, which might negate the need for the exact conditions of the prerequisite to be met.
The working group recommends, for example, requiring Concord applicants to take the LSAT, an exam that many consider to be a good predictor of a student’s future ability to pass the bar exam. Pritikin and Schultz countered that they “do not necessarily oppose” the recommendation but they “believe the evidence shows that Concord’s admissions exam is nearly as accurate as the LSAT, and more accurate than the GRE, in predicting first-year law school grades” which are strong predictors of bar exam passage rates.
Pritikin and Schultz also pushed back on the idea of requiring newly enrolled students to spend one week on Purdue West Lafayette campus as an orientation. Instead, they suggested a week-long stay be strongly encouraged but not required of students for whom it would present an extreme hardship.
Despite those additional notes, the Purdue representatives said they will adopt whatever requirements the state supreme court imposes if it leads to allowing Concord graduates to sit for the Indiana bar exam.
Powers just hopes Concord Law School’s graduates are adequately prepared for successful careers as attorneys.
“Passing the bar exam is the gateway” to that career, he said. “(Afterward,) you could represent a murderer on day one, unlike a doctor” who has to complete a residency.
“I’ve always been troubled by that.”