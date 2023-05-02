Parkview Huntington Hospital’s facilities manager Nate Koch got a call Tuesday morning about an emergency situation involving a mother and 11 babies.
The call came just after 7 a.m. from Justine Gates, a nurse in the John B. Kay Medical Office Building. While walking in the parking lot, Gates heard a commotion coming from the bottom of a storm drain: a flock of ducklings quacking.
“There was a mother duck that was pacing back and forth and was kind of frantic,” Koch said.
It was right around the same time as the hospital’s shift change, Koch said, so the scene drew a crowd that “became quite a concern.”
Koch sent three members of the facilities team to help out: Chad Gerdes, Eric Marshall and Doug Bollan. He said Gerdes, a facility technician, worked at the Department of Natural Resources at Huntington’s J.E. Roush Lake before coming to work at Parkview.
“Chad jumped down in there cautiously and started scooping the ducks up,” he said.
Gerdes carefully removed each from the drain while Marshall and Bollan kept the rescued duckling corralled in the grass, away from the parking lot.
“It was like she knew how many there were,” Koch said of the mother duck. “Once all 11 were up there, they all marched down to the pond together and swam away.”
Koch said he’s had to rescue ducks from landscaping at the hospital before, but never from a storm drain. He said facility technicians never know what each day will involve, and Tuesday was no different.
“Stuff like that really helps us,” Koch said. “It breaks up the mundaneness of the day.”