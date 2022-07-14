An organization working to preserve Eagle Marsh and other wetlands on Thursday opposed expansion of a limestone quarry in Wayne Township near the environmentally sensitive area.
Amy Silva, executive director of Little River Wetlands Project, asked the Allen County Plan Commission to delay consideration of a proposal from Hanson Aggregates Midwest LLC. Hanson is seeking to rezone part of its quarry property from single family residential to agriculture and vacate a portion of Sand Point Road also on quarry-owned land.
Silva said quarrying operations go hundreds of feet below the water table and require dewatering of the limestone areas through pumping. She said the quarry pumps "several million gallons of water a day," resulting in lowering the water table.
That has the potential to alter protected wildlife habitat and affect residential wells, Silva said, adding she had seen no environmental impact studies on the proposal submitted with the application.
Scott Federoff, a Fort Wayne attorney representing Hanson, said the quarrying operation has been in place for 100 years, and the company has limited options on where to expand.
He said the state Department of Natural Resources regulates the site and "safeguards are in place and have been in place" for years. Water is pumped at a consistent and controlled rate, he said.
The quarry plan also was opposed by Nyla Nyffeler, who lives north of the quarry. She said her home was being damaged and presented plan commission members with photos she said were of numerous cracks caused by daily blasting.
Nyffeler said quarry dust is also a problem. Nearby residents are experiencing health problems potentially caused by it, she said.
"I would like to see the operation shut down," Nyffeler said.
Federoff acknowledged the blasting and dust, but he said the cracks could not be definitively tied to the quarry because other things might cause them, including heavy truck traffic.
Residents "moved here knowing (the quarry) was there, and there's no other way to get limestone out of the ground except blasting," he said.
Hanson needs to obtain the rezoning because quarrying is no longer permitted in single-family residential zones. However, quarries are allowed in agricultural zones through a special-use exemption granted by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Federoff said that and other exemptions are being sought.
In other business, the plan commission received little opposition to two commercial plans submitted with only sketchy details. Typically, the plan commission discourages such proposals as speculative zoning.
The plans are for large mixed-use developments at the northeast corner of Lower Huntington Road and Airport Expressway in Lafayette Township and Union Chapel Road near Parkview Regional Medical Center in Perry Township.
The Lafayette Township project in southwest Fort Wayne showed no plans for what might be placed on the land, saying only that development might include a convenience store, hotel and multiple-family housing.
Mark Bains, representing the applicant, WK Indiana Equity LLC of Roanoke, did not elaborate, saying only that the project would support the proposed Indiana University Health hospital project nearby.
He addressed planning staff concerns that the project did not fit recommendations in the current comprehensive plan and the southwest area plan by saying those plans are only guides and are out of date.
They "could not have anticipated" the IU Health project, he said. The county is now updating the comprehensive and southwest area plans. Bains called that an acknowledgement the plans are no longer applicable.
The North Creek Crossing proposal for eight parcels near Parkview included details about only one – the proposed $40-million Trine University College of Health Professions.
Trine plans the college for a single 120,000 square-foot building. The four-story building would be 60 feet tall, plus additional height for mechanical equipment on the roof. The developer is seeking a waiver of the 40-foot height limit for all potential buildings.
That was opposed by nearby resident Randy Lawrence, who said he did not want buildings that tall on the north side of the property near his home
The proposals are scheduled for a plan commission vote Thursday in Room 30 of Citizens Square.