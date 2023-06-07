Rainbow silicone wristbands that say “working as one” awarded to children as prizes for summer reading have created division within the Wells County community.
Several people attended the Wells County commissioners meeting Monday to share their opinions on the tie-dyed bracelets the Wells County Public Library is offering children as prizes for summer reading achievements.
Some parents – including two at Monday’s meeting – were alarmed to see their children receive items that they consider to be promoting LGBTQ+ pride. One man, who did not verbally identify himself at the meeting, asked the commissioners to start a fact-finding mission to determine the intent behind the bracelets’ purchase.
“Especially during the month we are in, to some people, that is offensive because they believe the rainbow means something differently than what it currently means,” the man said.
Cynthia Burchell of the library said she ordered the prizes in December and didn’t know at the time that June has been designated Pride Month. She bought the items from the Collaborative Summer Reading program that bore the theme of working as one. The phrase is intended to signify the community working together.
“I feel like this theme is a very good theme,” she said. “It’s about encouraging everybody in our community to be good neighbors, to be good community members, so I stand by my choice.”
Rainbow colors are popular among kids, Burchell and two other people who spoke at the meeting said. Promoting LGBTQ+ pride is not something Burchell would do in her personal life as she “believes in the Biblical form of marriage,” she said.
“On a personal note, not from the library, I am a Christ follower and that is my basis for everything I do in life,” she said.
Burchell also dispelled what she called rumors that the prizes were paid for with taxpayer dollars. The summer reading program is supported entirely from donations, she said.
“I work at a public library. I purchase things I don’t personally agree with because we need to have them in our community, and I feel strongly about that,” Burchell said.
Even so, the bracelets were not meant to support same-sex marriage or any other controversial issue, she said. “I feel like I serve a whole community and not just those who agree with everything that I agree with,” she said.
Since Burchell heard opposition to the rainbow bracelets, she has purchased – with her own money – silicone wristbands with single colors tie dyed with white accents to give children other options.
Kevin Miller said he was upset when his children, ages 3 and 7, were given the rainbow bracelets by a publicly funded institution.
“I just don’t want my children to be forced to promote an ideology that they are too young to even understand,” he said. “I want them to have the ability to grow up and go to the library without having these political agendas or ideology of any kind.”
Commissioner Michael Vanover thanked the speakers for keeping the discussion brief and encouraged people to talk to the library’s board members about their concerns.