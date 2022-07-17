George Osborne kept calling, but his brother wouldn’t pick up the phone.

Osborne lived in Lawrence, Kansas, and his brother lived in Fort Wayne. Osborne called Saturday and Sunday, but to no avail.

On Monday, Sept. 19, 1983, he called again. This time, a Fort Wayne police detective answered the phone and explained that Osborne’s brother, Ralph Daniel Osborne, his wife, Jane Osborne, their 11-year-old son, Benjamin Osborne, and dog, a schnauzer, had been bludgeoned to death with a baseball bat.

The couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Caroline, was attacked and apparently left for dead. She wandered about their blood-spattered house on South Harrison Street in a bloody nightgown for two days before police found the bodies of her parents and brother.

Almost 39 years have passed since the killings shocked Fort Wayne. They were random, investigators said, and the man they believed committed the murders was never brought to trial. He hanged himself in the Allen County Jail after his arrest four months later.

Beyond the Evidence With every crime investigation, there is more to the story than police reports, court trials and convictions. There are the people – the cast of characters who play a role or were affected by the crime. In Beyond the Evidence, we take a closer look at memorable cases in northeast Indiana that have left an indelible mark. Today's story: The random killing of three family members in their South Harrison Street home shocked Fort Wayne in 1983.

The city has seen gruesome killings involving multiple victims before and after the Osborne murders. But George Letz, then a lieutenant in charge of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s detective bureau, calls the slayings among the most vicious he has seen in his 32 years on the force.

“It made people pretty nervous,” said Letz, 78, who is now retired. “When there’s children involved, it just doesn’t make sense. People started locking their doors. That’s for sure.”

Ralph Daniel Osborne, who went by Dan, was the editorial page editor of The News-Sentinel. When the 35-year-old didn’t come to work that Monday, a co-worker went to Osborne’s home. Through a window, the co-worker saw a body in a pool of blood and called the newspaper’s editor, who called police.

An officer who went to the house looked through a window and saw little Caroline wandering around, Letz said.

“They asked to force open the door,” Letz said. “Once they did, they realized they had a horrendous crime scene.”

Police believe the killer broke in through the kitchen window Friday or Saturday of that warm September weekend. Dan and Benjamin Osborne were found in an upstairs bedroom. Jane Osborne was found downstairs, “and it appeared to me she put up a pretty good struggle” with her attacker, Letz said.

After learning about the killings, George Osborne immediately informed his family and booked flights that Monday night to Fort Wayne.

“It was already on national news,” he recalled during a recent phone interview.

After arriving, George Osborne cleaned out his brother’s desk at The News-Sentinel. He wasn’t allowed to go into his brother’s house because investigators were still doing their jobs, but he was allowed to see some of the evidence in the police department’s evidence room, he said. The next week, he was back in Kansas for the victims’ funerals.

“It was just like it was happening to somebody else,” said Osborne, now 78 and semi retired. He was working for the Lawrence, Kansas, parks and forestry department when his brother was killed.

He’s had difficulty talking about the slayings without breaking down.

“I’m glad I can actually talk about it now,” he said.

Caroline Osborne told The Journal Gazette in 2003, when she was 22, that she had no memories of the crime or being in the house. “Even though I spent a few days in the house, I don’t remember,” she said.

Caroline also said in 2003 that she had a happy childhood because so many friends and family members were there for her. “I feel like I have been really blessed.”

A sharp increase in local handgun sales was reported after news of the slayings spread. Sales of deadbolt locks jumped, and police noticed more porch lights on at night.

Police didn’t identify a suspect or motive for nearly four months. On Jan. 6, Calvin Perry III was arrested at his home in the 4000 block of South Clinton Street. A police dog followed a scent to Perry’s home from a house in the 3700 block of South Barr Street, where a 74-year-old woman was beaten and robbed Jan. 5.

Perry, 18, matched descriptions given by victims in other assaults before and after the Osbornes were killed. Two rape victims identified Perry in a police lineup as their attacker.

Carl R. “Dick” Alfeld, then a homicide detective, told The Journal Gazette in 1993, “We asked him, ‘What about the big one?’ and he just blurted it right out. ‘I killed the Osbornes.’ ”

Perry showed police where he pried open the window and accurately described Jane Osborne’s purse, said Alfeld, who died in August 2020. “He knew things only the killer would know.”

Perry was charged with murder on Jan. 16, 1984. At 7:20 a.m. the next day, he was found hanged in his Allen County Jail cell. His death was ruled a suicide.

In 2003, organizers of a local Juneteenth celebration honoring freedom from slavery gave the “Calvin Perry Stop the Violence Award” to the Rev. James Fincher. He had vocally challenged the ruling that Perry’s death was a suicide, saying Perry was set up for the slayings and killed in jail.

Fincher questioned how a suspect in such a high-profile crime could have killed himself in jail, which was the source of broader speculation and rumor. The concerns Fincher raised publicly helped spur investigations, but those probes concluded the official version of events was correct.

Fincher died in 2011.

Letz said he believes Perry was the killer.

“It was good work by the detectives, but it was very good work by the uniformed officers,” Letz said. Had they not arrested Perry after the assault of the 74-year-old woman, the case might have been very hard to crack.

“In this day and age, with DNA, it might have been easier to solve,” he said.

Caroline Osborne could not be reached for this story, and George Osborne hasn’t returned to Fort Wayne since the killings. But, he said, “I thought the police department did a good job. I still have a soft spot for the police department.”