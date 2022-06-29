Reconstruction to close Ernst Road portion for 3 months The Journal Gazette Jun 29, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ernst Road is closed between Homestead and Lower Huntington roads through Sept. 30 during road reconstruction, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Missionary Church president removed Police apprehend stabbing suspect, second victim dies Local hockey player, son of former Komet, faces cancer treatments Hundreds rally in Fort Wayne for abortion rights Divorce filings Stocks Market Data by TradingView