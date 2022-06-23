The Byron Health Center community recycling drop-off site at 12101 Lima Road is relocating around the corner.
Beginning Tuesday, Allen County residents can recycle household items including paper, plastic, cardboard, glass and cans near 2 Fort Recovery Road.
Enter Fort Recovery Road from Lima Road. The relocated community recycling drop-off site will be at the end of the road next to the water tower. The hours of operation will remain Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management oversees the operation of five sites throughout the county that are available to all residents. Non-profit organizations are also allowed to use the sites.
The following four recycling drop-off sites in addition to the Republic Services recycling facility are also open to the public. These locations are open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
* Little River Wetlands Project, 5000 Smith Road
* Kroger Southgate Plaza, 281 Pettit Ave.
* Leo-Cedarville, 14701 Schwartz Road
* Monroeville, 110 W. South St.
Republic Services at 2509 E. Pontiac Street is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon.
There is no fee to drop off household recyclables at the above locations. Patrons are asked to break down cardboard boxes and make sure all recyclables are clean, empty and dry.
For more information about recycling in Allen County and the community recycling drop-off sites, visit acwastewatcher.org.