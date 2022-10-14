A red flag warning has been issued from 1 to 8 p.m. today for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, meaning outdoor burning is not recommended, the National Weather Service said.
A cautionary elevated fire danger advisory is in effect for LaGrange County this afternoon, the weather service said.
The red-flag warning means strong winds, low humidity and dry fine fuels can contribute to rapid spread of fires, it said. The threat is greatest in rural areas where harvests are occurring.
Southwest winds will reach 15 to 20 mph today. with gusts to 25 to 35 mph, the weather service said. It said relative humidity will be as low as 20% to 25%, with isolated values of less than 20% possible. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.