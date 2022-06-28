The Fort Wayne City Council will likely decide today whether to ask city attorneys to recommend how much Red River Waste Solutions should be fined for poor service before the trash hauler’s final check is cut.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, on Friday submitted the proposed resolution for introduction. The resolution is intended to maximize fines from Red River as the Texas company wraps up service in Fort Wayne on Thursday.
Council members will vote on the resolution’s introduction today. The council would likely discuss and take action on the proposal at the next meeting if the introduction is approved as submitted.
GFL Environmental USA this week officially takes over as the city’s trash and recycling hauler Friday. Jehl said his timing on proposing the resolution was intentional.
“It is just the right time for ensuring justice for the ratepayer,” Jehl said Monday, “and at the same time, it’s being introduced right at the tail end of the contract intentionally because I didn’t want – in any way shape or form – to disrupt the ending of the service, no matter how poor that service was.”
Residents and officials have reported service issues with Red River since the company took over as the city’s trash and recycling hauler in 2018. Red River filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy in October, which has protected the company.
Through a transition agreement, Fort Wayne is required to pay an additional $1.9 million for Red River to continue providing service until the end of June. Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney, said in March that Red River is being paid in arrears, which means after the services are provided each month, to ensure service continues.
The bulk of the extra compensation – $1.3 million – will be due once Red River crews stop providing service later this week. Jehl has asked the city’s solid waste department to put considerable thought into how they assess Red River’s final fine.
As part of the resolution, solid waste officials would be required to present council members with several pieces of information before writing Red River’s final check, including how many times Red River picked up garbage or recycling on time in June, how many times it did not and how many times another agency picked up garbage or recycling.
The resolution would also require the city’s attorneys to recommend on how much Red River should be fined for June’s services, including a maximum fine amount and the explanation for differences between the highest possible fine and its suggestion.
The solid waste department would also have to present how much refunds for ratepayers would be if the maximum fine were levied and split equally, as well as how much the department recommends refunding.
The resolution would require the solid waste department to present the required findings to council members no later than Aug. 2.
“It will require the solid waste department recommend to the City Council what it intends to do with the fine, which I hope will set the stage for a refund for the long-suffering ratepayer,” Jehl said.
The resolution would not require officials to use the fine money to refund customers, but Jehl said that is what he hopes will happen.
“Frankly, the long-suffering ratepayer deserves the funds,” Jehl said. “They deserve the funds way more than Red River, and they deserve the funds more than solid waste department.”
If the fine is half of the final payment to Red River, the $650,000 would give each ratepayer a one-time reduction of about two-thirds of their monthly bill.
John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said the resolution isn’t a binding document that requires action from Mayor Tom Henry’s administration. He said the city does not plan on giving solid waste customers refunds or bill credits.
“The money that the city has withheld from Red River through the life of that contract is best suited to stay in the Solid Waste Fund,” Perlich said in a statement. “This keeps the fund operational and gives us the ability to continue to provide solid waste services to the community and work to keep rates as low as possible.”
Jehl said the resolution is the last chance for “some semblance of justice” before Red River is officially out of Fort Wayne.
“I don’t think there’s any way Red River can say that they came anywhere close to picking up half the garbage and recycling on time this year,” Jehl said.