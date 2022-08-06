In just a couple more weeks, Brinda will be moving into her new place on Fairfield Avenue, and it’s been a long time coming.
The woman is one of the first to live at the newest Graduate House developed by Redemption House, a Fort Wayne drug and alcohol recovery program for women. She asked to be identified by only her first name because of the stigma associated with drug abuse.
The program celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday with free lunches, musical performers and a splash pad at Lutheran Park and Gardens.
In that time, it has served 500 women – and their families and friends.
Tomi Cardin, executive director, said the program has thrived because of acceptance by Allen County’s court system.
Judges have placed women in the criminal justice system who need help with substance abuse with Redemption House to help them get their lives back on track.
The program has now expanded to five locations, with its latest on Fairfield – a Graduate House reserved for women who have completed Redemption’s six-month residential program, Cardin said.
“It’s tough,” she said, for women coming out of the program to find affordable, safe living space. That’s especially been the case lately with the recent rapid escalation of rents in Fort Wayne, she said.
“The options for housing are not good right now,” Cardin said. Rents in many cases have doubled from just a year or two ago.
Women at the Graduate House do pay rent – usually $400 to $500 a month. The amount includes utilities, she said.
The women get a separate bedroom upstairs and share a spacious kitchen, living room, dining room and music room on the first floor.
Women also attend a once-a-week recovery-oriented meeting, but otherwise they can come and go as they please, Cardin said.
Cardin said Redemption House is launching a fund drive to raise $2 million to renovate its other properties and pay off the graduate houses.
Redemption House also would like to start another graduate house with apartment-like spaces where women with children could live, Cardin said.
She said women tell her they like the family atmosphere at the residences – that the women bond, help each other and keep each other accountable.
Brinda said she will graduate from her first Redemption program in two weeks. She plans to move into the newest Graduate House on Sept. 2.
She wants to continue with Redemption House “just for the structure” and to continue her recovery.
“I’m excited,” Brinda added.
In a time when groups of residents are urging officials to find better ways of dealing with drug addiction and crime than an overcrowded jail, an expanded Redemption House program could be part of the solution, Cardin said.
The program now has only 16 bedrooms in its graduate residences, she said, and often the first-level residences are full.
“We do our best at alleviating the jail situation by providing our program,” Cardin said. “We want to be a partner in (resolving) the situation.”