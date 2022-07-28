Redemption House Ministries will celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at Lutheran Park, 3024 Fairfield Ave. The Celebration is open to the public.
Redemption House Executive Director Tomi Cardin will provide details about the organization, as well reflect on the past 10 years, and a representative from Mayor Henry’s office will provide an official mayoral proclamation to commemorate the occasion. Redemption House graduates will also have an opportunity to share their stories.
The event will feature free lunch provided by State Bank, cake provided by Bear & Beak Bakery, and ice cream provided by Prairie Farms. Musical entertainment will be provided by Craig Young, Brent Cooper, Jake Huston, and Aaron Yoder.