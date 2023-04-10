The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission today approved buying two plots of land for more than the appraised worth because of their proximity to Phase II of Promenade Park.
The lots at 1322 and 1330 N. Harrison St. will cost the city $300,000, Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant said. He declined to say how much more the price was than the appraisal values.
“It’s a few thousand dollars, definitely,” Giant said.
The City Council must approve the purchase before it goes through.
Fort Wayne has been buying land along the north side of St. Marys River – near the planned park – to make sure development complements the city's riverfront strategy, Giant said. The city’s ideal vision includes apartments, retail and night life, such as what’s happening now on the south side of St. Marys.
“It used to be industrial, and it’s turning into a vibrant area,” he said.
Fort Wayne should be taking possession of the Pepsi property soon and recently sold the Schaab Metals building at 1216 N. Harrison St. to local developer Don Steininger for a restaurant and businesses, Giant added.
Nathan Hartman was the sole commission member to vote against the resolution. He said the city is buying too much land without a specific purpose, and this purchase costs more than the land is worth. He wants to know a use before voting to buy it.
“This is just buying property and figuring it out later,” he said.