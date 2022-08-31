Allen County officials Wednesday signaled they’re ready for the next steps of the Bass Road reconstruction project during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking completion of the project’s latest phase.
The .6-mile stretch of Bass between Clifty Parkway and Thomas Road features new concrete street pavement in each direction, a new center left-turn lane, an asphalt trail for pedestrian and bicycling uses and new storm sewer, curbs and gutters.
The $4.8-million project began in March and joins other phases of a project that aims to redo Bass from Hillegas Road to Scott Road, said Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck.
The area is experiencing housing growth, he said, making easy use and access to Bass a priority.
“It’s been an experience, but I think it’s been a worthwhile experience,” said Jon Gerken who lives in the 5000 block of Bass being worked on.
He and his wife Cristi have endured early-morning construction noise and dust during the project. But crews “were really accommodating. If you needed in or out, they’d always move and help you,” he said.
Another phase of the Bass Road project was the installation of two roundabouts west of the recently completed section. One roundabout includes an active railroad track running through it near Yellow River Road.
County officials said they believed the roundabout was the only one of its type in Indiana and perhaps only the fourth in the nation.
“It’s not the easiest landmine to step over,” said Commissioner Nelson Peters of the railroad tracks. But the result was worth it, he said. He’s “roundabout challenged,” he said.
“For people who have been through it...it works pretty well,” he said of the roundabout.
All the completed portions of Bass Road cost $16.7 million, said Margaret Hershberger, Allen County Highway Department staff member coordinating the project.
Two phases remain, she said – the reconstruction of a bridge and some roadway west of Hadley Road and the continuation of road fixes ending at Scott Road.
The 1.25-mile bridge project is expected to cost $7.1 million, Hershberger said. The cost of the rest of the project is unknown, she said, because bids aren’t expected until December.
The newly completed project was designed by American Structurepoint, which also provided construction and inspection services.