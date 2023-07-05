As pharmaceutical prices drop, drug development nationwide may do the same – especially in Indiana.
According to a study from We Work for Health and Vital Transformation, Indiana is one of the top 10 states in the nation for drug development and productivity.
We Work for Health is a national organization that focuses on promoting initiatives to foster drug innovation, and Vital Transformation is an international organization that addresses healthcare system challenges.
Duane Schulthess, CEO of Vital Transformation, said most of Indiana’s productivity comes from Eli Lilly and Co., Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame.
Pharmaceutical drug development is being affected by the Inflation Reduction Act, Schulthess said, which aims to reduce the federal government budget deficit by lowering prescription drug prices.
The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, 2022.
“The emerging consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act give us a glimpse at what sick patients and Hoosier workers can expect if lawmakers continue to expand government-mandated drug pricing policies,” Kristin Jones, president and CEO of Indiana Health Industry Forum, said in a statement.
The study found that, as a consequence of reduced prices, there could be more than 235 fewer FDA approvals of new medicine in 10 years. Schulthess said that for every $1 spent on prescription drugs, 25 cents is turned back into research and development.
“There are about 10-20 drugs that are pricing down, so we’re already starting to feel the effects,” he said.
The study also found that reduced prices could lead to more than 38,000 jobs lost in Indiana – with only 7,000 of those direct biopharmaceutical industry jobs.
“When revenue is cut, all people in the sector are affected,” Schulthess said. “That includes more than those who develop the drugs. It’s a whole chain of people who are impacted.”
Schulthess said the study didn’t go into local effects in Indiana. He said it will greatly impact Eli Lilly, which has more than 39,000 employees worldwide, according to its website.
“They’re going to have to change the nature of research,” Schulthess said.
Tom Kowalski, national co-chair for We Work for Health, said Indiana is powerful and is an indication of what can happen in the next decade.
Smaller companies will be affected most by job and development loss, Kowalski said, and rare cancer research is also at risk.
“We were shocked by what we found,” Kowalski said. “This is a major warning flag – these losses can be devastating.”