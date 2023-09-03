Karen Phillips of Missouri had the unsettling experience Sunday of watching her 18-year-old son die in battle as he and other reenactors staged a Napoleonic-era conflict at the Old Fort.
Peggy Price could relate. Her 17-year-old grandson Nic Miranda joined Chase Phillips in portraying French soldiers overcome by British and Spanish forces. Watching the teens participate in simulated battles humanizes history, Price said.
“It makes it real,” the Maryland resident added.
Cooper Reed, a reenactor from Indianapolis, agreed.
“It goes from statistics to reality very quickly,” the 2022 Ball State University graduate said.
The battle depicted along the Saint Marys River was part of Napoleonic Days, a two-day event presented by Historic Fort Wayne Inc. It focused on the years from 1804 to 1815 – the era defined by Napoleon Bonaparte, emperor of France.
Along with battle scenarios both days, scheduled activities included musket demonstrations and a military fashion show. Admission was free.
The historical reenactment hobby’s storytelling aspect appeals to Tim Strain, a longtime participant from New Orleans. He traveled to Fort Wayne with his wife, Charlene.
“I love to tell stories,” Strain said.
Reed, who studied acting, didn’t realize reenacting was an option until he saw videos of it in college. He got involved with it in 2019 – just in time for the coronavirus to stall events in 2020.
He initially focused on World War II but said the Napoleonic era has become his favorite. Bonaparte has always fascinated him, and he studied French as a child because of that.
“I’m brushing up on my French by doing this,” Reed said.
He yelled such commands as “shoot,” “protect us” and “go, go, go” in French during the Sunday afternoon battle demonstration.
Temperatures neared 90 degrees, but participants – whose uniforms included wool vests and socks – seemed unbothered by the heat. Chase Phillips and Miranda – the teenage reenactors – said linen shirts and trousers helped keep them comfortable.
Miranda, who starts his senior year of high school Tuesday, spent the summer traveling to various reenactments – something he’s been doing for eight years.
Price, his grandmother, said it can be difficult to get Miranda to stop talking about the history he reenacts with friends.
“I have learned more from following these guys,” she said.