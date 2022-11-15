The Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission released a five-year plan Tuesday, calling for $75 million in state investment in the region.
The commission, established by the state legislature in 2021, has three mandates: to increase the area’s population, increase the per capita income relative to the national average and increase “postsecondary and credential attainment” among residents.
State Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, credited Rep. Dave Heine, R-Fort Wayne, for writing the original legislation in the House. Holdman, who spoke Tuesday at the news conference in downtown Fort Wayne, is one of nine voting members on the 11-person commission, which includes local politicians and businessmen.
“We raised $100,000 privately to fund a strategic plan … ,” Holdman said of the commission’s work over the past two years. “We’ve been meeting on a regular monthly basis.”
Working with Texas-based consultant TIP Strategies, the commission has worked the past year to develop its five-year plan aimed at achieving its goals, which include talent attraction and retention, talent development and housing.
Heading into next year’s legislative session, when lawmakers will set the state’s budget for the next two years, the commission is requesting $15 million annually – $75 million over five years – to implement those ideas.
“That’ll be seed money,” Holdman said. “That’s the plan; that’ll be seed money for the top priorities identified” in the proposal.
Holdman expressed confidence that the legislature will approve the expenditures, pointing to the region’s representation on top financial committees – he and Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne both serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee, while Heine and fellow Fort Wayne GOP Rep. Chris Judy are on the House Ways and Means Committee.
Bill Konyha, president and CEO of the region’s chamber of commerce, and businessman Ron Turpin also spoke at Tuesday’s event. Turpin chairs the Strategic Development Commission, while Konyha is one of its two nonvoting members.
“We believe that this is a blueprint, not only for northeast Indiana,” Turpin said, “but … for the entire state.”
Konyha said the most significant issues the strategic plan will address is housing. There’s not a large supply of affordable housing, he said, and “there isn’t even a supply of unaffordable housing,” not to mention rising rent costs.
“One of the biggest problems we have,” Konyha said, “is there’s no place for kids to live if they want to stay (in the region).”
The plan calls rising housing costs a “significant barrier” to growing the region’s population at the commission’s desired rate. To increase the population by 40,000 people over five years, the plan states, northeast Indiana would need between 15,000 to 20,000 new housing units.
“We’re not talking about $350,000 homes; we’re talking about $180,000 homes,” Konyha said. “And apartments are going to be the kind of apartments that you can rent for $550 a month, $600 a month.”
To address those factors, the plan includes a focus on both concrete investments like improving infrastructure and assisting first-time homebuyers. It also promotes transparency to “foster a pro-growth culture.”
To bring more business investment to northeast Indiana, Konyha said the region still has a manufacturing-based economy, but that modern manufacturing requires “21st century” skills.
“It doesn’t necessarily require an academic degree, but it requires vocational training,” he said. “We’re dealing with things like artificial intelligence, a technology that never occurred to me.”
Finally, the action plan also includes steps toward bringing in and retaining workers to expand the region’s labor pool. If the commission’s funding request is ultimately included in this year’s budget, part of that $75 million would go toward incentives, including expanding financial incentives to encourage relocation to northeast Indiana.