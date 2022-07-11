A nearly $1.2 million grant will help Fort Wayne area educators, career coaches and other professionals develop programs that might encourage more youth to consider jobs in the medical field.
The Region 8 Education Service Center on Monday announced it was awarded a $1,188,950, two-year grant for Explore, Engage and Experience initiatives. The Indiana Department of Education has approved $57 million for what it calls 3E funding.
Those receiving grants exceeding $500,000 include DeKalb County Central United School District, which includes Lutheran Health System as a partner; Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools; and the J. Kruse Education Center, which includes Dekko Foundation and United Way of DeKalb County as partners.
The Central Indiana Educational Service Center received $3.9 million. The Boys & Girls Clubs in Indiana, Inc. received more than $1 million.
The state education department initially announced the grants July 1. The money should help schools and local community partners as they “work to expand students’ access to pathways leading to high-wage, high-demand careers,” a news release said.
The Region 8 Education Center is one of nine such entities in the state. The center’s mission, according to its website, is to help schools meet the ever-changing demands of PreK-12 education in Indiana.
The $1,188,950 grant will help local officials build on a pre-nursing experience program for high school students that received similar funding a few years ago, said a statement from Joshua Wenning, executive director of Region 8.
Key partners involved with the Explore, Engage and Experience grant include Parkview Health, Northeast Indiana Works, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, the Questa Foundation, Ivy Tech Community College-Northeast, Accessing Self Knowledge (ASK), the Northeast Indiana Healthcare Consortium, and the K-12 and Career and Technical Education districts in northeast Indiana.
Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works, said the grant will help address some of the key goals identified by the Northeast Indiana Healthcare Consortium that began convening late last year.
“The healthcare industry in northeast Indiana is experiencing challenges in developing and retaining talent,” Farrant said, “and it is essential that we execute long-term strategies to ensure the sector is adequately staffed for many years to come.”
One of the first steps in implementing the grant will be to conduct an asset and gap analysis of current opportunities and resources for students seeking to pursue careers in the healthcare industry, the news release said. Simultaneously, grant money will be used to expand access to career exploration programs for K-12 students in northeast Indiana through Junior Achievement and ASK. One new experience for 10th grade students will be a JA Industry Your Way - Health Career Exploration Day. The event will connect those students with healthcare professionals through video conferencing in their health classes.
Using the data from the asset/gap analysis, a digital platform will be created to consolidate opportunities and resources for students interested in the healthcare industry. Parents and educators will also be able to access the digital platform to better support students, the release said. Gaps in opportunities and resources will be addressed by encouraging grant partners to develop new connections and opportunities.
The healthcare digital platform will eventually be linked with career awareness campaigns for manufacturing and an overarching initiative called Your Future: Make It Your Own. Northeast Indiana Works will launch that initiative later this summer.
Manufacturing is the largest-employing industry in northeast Indiana, the news release said, and healthcare is second largest.