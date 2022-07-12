Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership officials today will launch a strategic plan expected to guide the group’s efforts for the next three years.
The nine-page road map, which was adopted by the Regional Partnership’s board, outlines steps the organization will take to meet its three primary objectives.
They are:
• Identifying and nurturing business development opportunities
• Accelerating innovation and technology across northeast Indiana
• Fostering equality and inclusiveness in providing leads across the region.
The strategic plan includes specific goals that will be used to evaluate the Regional Partnership’s performance.
Business development staff would need to present a combined 190 expansion and relocation projects to stakeholders during the period beginning January 2023 through December 2025 to fulfill the first objective, for example.
Additional metrics are facilitating creation of 3,000 net new jobs and at least 20 new expansion and relocation projects.
The Regional Partnership represents the economic development interests of 11 counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
Its business development staff meets with U.S. and international business executives to procure leads. After learning a company’s requirements, staff can play matchmaker with specific communities. If a business needs a 50,000-square-foot warehouse building with at least three loading docks and access to rail transportation, for example, a perfect fit might be a shell building standing ready in Adams, Huntington or Steuben.
Stephane Frijia, the organization’s president and CEO, said his staff finds and fosters opportunities but it’s up to local economic development officials to close the deals that bring new investment and jobs to the region.
“My goal is to stock the pond as much as I can” to increase the chances of a member county striking a successful deal, he said Friday during a sit-down interview with The Journal Gazette. “My job is not to put out barriers of entry to anyone.”
During those business trips, Regional Partnership staff members also gather information about best practices being used in other regions. Sharing that intelligence with member counties is part of the job.
The organization has 3½ staff members dedicated to business development, an increase from 1½ when Frijia was hired in October. He filled the two positions with new hires – and counts himself as the person who spends half of his work time developing investment leads.
Their role, Frijia said, is “to be an honest broker of information” about what resources and assets are available in northeast Indiana – and what efforts are underway to expand those assets.
By compiling employers’ must-haves, the business development staff also assists local economic development officials who are trying to secure funding to invest in shell buildings and other infrastructure to help attract employers, Frijia said.
“The decisions we make today will have impacts for generations to come,” he said. “There’s been a lot of momentum in the region. There are great things happening. People want to know – ‘What’s your secret sauce?’ ”
The strategic plan mentions a need for resiliency in the region. Frijia said recent recession worries weren’t the reason for including the language.
“It’s always top of mind,” he said of economic resiliency. “Because you’re always one phone call away from a positive surprise or a negative surprise.”
Frijia, who moved to Fort Wayne from Phoenix last fall, is up to speed on the region’s history of devastating economic losses. He rattled off General Electric, Navistar International, Harvester and Lincoln National as employers that each eliminated or moved hundreds of jobs from Fort Wayne.
“It’s hard to absorb the blows,” Frijia said. Communities have to prepare for such bad news, he added, by compiling a portfolio of companies that might be ready to “swoop in and attenuate the pain.”
Don Cates, president and CEO of 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, said the region’s business leaders are excited about the strategic plan and the region’s future. He is also chairman of the Partnership’s Regional Opportunities Council.
“This three-year roadmap will enhance northeast Indiana’s ability to compete for businesses and talent in the global economy and build the economic resilience our region and its businesses need,” Cates said in a statement.
The strategic plan has been reviewed and approved by the Local Economic Development Organization Council, which includes professionals from each of the 11 member counties, as well as the Mayors and Commissioners Caucus, which includes elected officials.
Frijia acknowledged “it’s not easy” sometimes to attract business investment to Indiana. The Hoosier State is led by a Republican governor with a Republican super-majority in the General Assembly writing laws that touch on social issues in ways that many business leaders don’t necessarily agree with. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce successfully lobbied against a state law designed to protect religious freedom but that was used by some to deny service to LGBTQ customers, for example.
In contrast, Frijia said, his job is to keep the Regional Partnership apolitical.
“Our job is to navigate those waters. We can’t change the water,” he said. “We’re focusing on what we can control at the local level, and putting our best foot forward.”