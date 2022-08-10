Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards, which honors outstanding immigrants and refugees and those who work to create a welcoming community.
The awards, presented by Welcoming Fort Wayne and Amani Family Services, will be 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at Ivy Tech Community College, Coliseum campus. Admission is free but registration is required at amanifamilyservices.org/welcomingweek. Nomination deadline is Aug. 26.
The awards ceremony is part of Amani Family Services' Welcoming Week from Sept. 10 through 16 that showcases Fort Wayne's cultures through art, film, food and education. The event schedule can be found at amanifamilyservices.org/welcoming-week.