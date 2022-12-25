If you’ve been putting off getting that next COVID-19 shot, a new Indiana-based study and data from the state’s health department might prod you to act.
Even if someone has already had COVID, the vaccine is better than the immune system at keeping them from getting seriously ill or dying from the virus. And the shot has a surprise benefit, researchers found – the vaccine makes a person less likely to die or be hospitalized for other serious conditions as well.
The information sheds light on a little-discussed aspect of coronavirus cases – the number of people who get the virus more than once, weeks to months after their first infection. The condition is termed reinfection.
This month, the Indiana Department of Health found almost 1-in-4 COVID cases were reinfections. That rate has been relatively stable over at least the last two months, state statistics show.
Researchers from two university medical schools and the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis recently published the results of a large study that looked at reinfections.
30% are reinfections
The researchers found that in all age groups, COVID vaccines provided more protection from a serious reinfection than immunity from a previous coronavirus infection, sometimes called natural immunity.
Vaccination is slightly less effective than natural immunity to keep a person from being reinfected. But vaccination was more effective at preventing serious infections from causing death, hospitalization or emergency room visits.
The researchers unexpectedly found vaccination also leads to fewer deaths, hospitalizations and emergency visits from any cause, not just COVID-19.
Reinfections aren’t trivial, Allen County Health Director Dr. Thomas Gutwein said last week during an interview with The Journal Gazette.
“We definitely are seeing reinfections,” said the physician, who works in emergency medicine. In Allen County, almost 30% of recent cases are reinfections, he said.
Reinfections are likely caused by the many circulating variants of the virus as it evolves, Gutwein said.
“I’m not a virologist, but I think (virus mutation) is happening more quickly than we usually see it. This virus is changing monthly or every couple of months,” he said.
COVID-19’s omicron variant has spawned several subvariants, including a lineage from the recent BA variant known as BQ, Gutwein said. BQ has at least two related forms.
He compared reinfection with coronavirus to getting the flu twice in one season – the first time with influenza Type A and the second time with a different form of the bacteria known as Type B.
In early November, top federal infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the new COVID-19 variants were fast-spreading and good at dodging antibodies from previous illness or vaccination.
Experts are divided as to whether the versions of the virus causing reinfections produce worse disease.
Usually, reinfections “are less severe,” Gutwein said. “So, aggressive treatment with antivirals – we do it the first time, but we don’t usually use it on the second.”
But experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledge not as much is known about reinfections.
“We are still learning more about these reinfections,” the agency’s website says. It adds ongoing studies are aimed at finding answers to a number of questions – who is at highest risk, how often and how soon reinfections take place, how the severity of reinfection illness compares to first infection and what the risk of transmission is with reinfection.
Also, little is known about whether reinfection increases the chance of having long COVID – illness with symptoms that fail to resolve as expected, the CDC’s online information says.
Heart attack risk
One preliminary study of veterans, however, found that those who had COVID more than once doubled their odds of having or dying from a heart attack than those who had the illness only one time.
The reinfected patients also had elevated lung, kidney and gastrointestinal disease risks compared with those who had coronavirus only once. The risk level increased with the number of infections.
Patients were studied between March 2020 and September 2022. That means many studied patients had their first and/or subsequent infections before the emergence of the newer variants, which means the results might not apply to reinfections after that time. The study was done by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.
In the Regenstrief study, the all-causes death and hospitalization rates for vaccinated people were 37% lower than for people who had immunity from a previous COVID infection. The lower death rate was especially pronounced for those older than 60, the researchers found.
“This large population study of the entire state of Indiana should encourage individuals everywhere to get themselves and their children vaccinated and not rely on natural immunity,” one of the study’s authors said in a news release.
Gutwein said reinfection might be more common, and possibly more severe, in people with a weakened immune system.
“You should be just as worried about getting reinfected with COVID as you were the first time,” he said of those patients.
Besides getting one of the new bivalent booster shots that protect against both the original virus and the omicron variant, Gutwein said, those trying to avoid reinfection and its possible consequences should take the same precautions as they did for the first round of the virus.
Precautions include frequent handwashing or sanitizing, social distancing, masking in crowded places and cleaning frequently touched surfaces, he said.
Getting vaccinated and staying up-to-date with boosters are still important, Gutwein said. And, he added, “The habits we learned during COVID are habits that should go on forever.”
“I think it’s important to realize that you can get a reinfection with COVID – that you can’t just get it and never get it again.”