A man who skipped on a court appearance for molestation and child seduction charges last spring was arrested on his 45th birthday this week.
Karim B. Rahim, a religious teacher who taught lessons on the Quran, will appear in court Wednesday to resume his case after his Monday arrest. He faces nearly 100 years in prison if found guilty of two counts each of child molestation and child seduction.
Rahim is accused of molesting and seducing a girl he was tasked with teaching, after pressuring her into marriage, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Detective Miranda Lasley. The girl, who was under the age of 14, told police that he had said a couple of weeks after she started taking lessons with him that he had dreams about their wedding.
Shortly before Ramadan, the girl said Rahim told her she would soon be his wife and that she would have to marry him become closer to God and become a teacher, according to court documents. Citing her dream to become a teacher, she agreed to marry Rahim, and a marriage was conducted over the phone, according to court records.
The girl said Rahim told her not to tell anyone about the marriage, according to the affidavit. She said Rahim told her if she did not make him happy, God would be mad at her and she wouldn’t be able to be a teacher.
Rahim told her to trust him.
“I did because he had such a high status,” the girl said, according to court documents. “I never thought he would lie to me or anything, so I trusted him.”
The girl said Rahim told her God sent her to him because his wife did not obey him, according to the affidavit. He said the girl would replace the wife he already had.
Eventually, Rahim began telling the girl he wanted to have sex with her and threatened her with divorce, if she did not follow through on his request, according to court documents. Because she did not want to make God mad, she agreed.
“Everything I did was so God wouldn’t get mad at me,” the girl told police. “After all this, I found out it was all a lie.”