Joe Schmidt with Knox Decorative Painting strips paint from woodwork under the main staircase at The History Center on Friday.
The Knox crew will eventually restore and shellac the surface so it matches other historic woodwork in the old City Hall building that dates to 1893.
The work is the start of History Center's "First Impressions" renovation project on the first floor, which includes the entrance, Culture Corridor where the staircase is located and a meeting room that is being updated to a changing gallery.
The work is expected to be complete mid-year, says executive director Todd Maxwell Pelfrey.