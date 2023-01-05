Allen County officials have given residents their annual look at the money generated by increased property values in economic development areas.
The county’s 14 active tax increment financing districts passed on taxes from $161 million in increased property values to their underlying taxing units last year, an Allen County Redevelopment Commission report shows.
And taxes from nearly that much in assessed value, $158.4 million, from 16 districts is expected to be provided to those underlying districts this year.
State law requires an annual taxing unit report so residents can see how much more in taxes is gained from the districts, also known as TIF districts, and what the money is used for. The report was released last week.
In a TIF district, taxes from the increase in assessed value from an economic development project can be used to pay for public infrastructure, such as roads or sewers, within the district. The tax money can either be retained in redevelopment commission accounts for those uses or passed along to what are known as underlying taxing units, including the county’s public library system and the airport authority, among others.
For example, if unimproved farm ground is developed into an industrial plant in a TIF district, the land with the plant will be assessed at a value much higher than the vacant land.
The increase in taxes would either go to the commission’s account for other aspects of that district’s development or be provided to the underlying taxing units for their use.
“TIF districts allow us to put in infrastructure sooner rather than later,” said Elissa McGauley, director of redevelopment. “For example, the tax increment from a certain area may be used to assist in repaying a loan used to construct public infrastructure such as a road; … required to support a new or expanding business.”
The total amount of tax money received by the underlying units in 2022 was not immediately available, McGauley said.
In 2022, taxes were collected and kept by the redevelopment commission for infrastructure projects from $199 million in increased assessed value in TIF districts throughout the county. That figure is expected to increase to $330 million this year, the report says.
“The increase, … is due primarily to two districts’ assessed value increasing and the return of the General Motors district to being active,” the report says.
General Motors was not active in 2022 because there were no ongoing projects to fund.
One of the projects responsible for the 2023 increase was the Amazon project in the Airport Expressway District, which contributed $53.8 million in increased assessed value.
The money passed on from 2022 to underlying taxing units came from 10 districts, including $5 million from the Interstate 469/Bluffton Road district and $15 million from the Bluffton Road East district, the report says. This year, underlying taxing units will receive money from $5 million in increased assessed value from General Motors’ district and $5 million from the I-469/Bluffton Road district.
In 2022, the report says, the redevelopment commission ended the Canal Place, Fort Wayne Assembly and the Lincoln Industrial districts for lack of projects needing funding. The Fort Wayne Assembly district, which is different from the General Motors TIF, lies on the west side of Fogwell Parkway. The redevelopment commission added Diebold North to the existing Dupont-Diebold district to support a new mixed-use development in that district.
The commission releases as much tax money as possible to the underlying taxing units and only keeps money in a commission account to pay for defined needs, said Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck, chairman of the county’s redevelopment commission.
“The Allen County Redevelopment Commission takes seriously its fiscal responsibility with taxpayers’ money and does not collect money that is not needed,” Beck said.
The 2022 taxing unit report can be read on the county’s website at www.allencounty.us/economic-development/dps-reports.
The report includes breakouts of each district that detail the increase in assessed value, the budget for any associated fund of retained taxes, the long-term plans for the district and the potential impact on underlying taxing units.