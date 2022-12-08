Northeast Indiana’s gross domestic product grew at a faster rate last year than the state as a whole, new data shows.
The region’s GDP – the value of goods and services produced – increased to $36.53 billion in 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis announced Thursday.
That’s a 7.1% increase from $34.12 billion in 2020, when adjusted for inflation. Indiana’s GDP grew statewide at 5.8%.
The region comprises Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. LaGrange experienced the largest increase at 15.6%, the fourth biggest leap in the state.
The smallest increase in the region was in Allen County, which grew at the same rate as the state, 5.8%.
Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute, said the data is the first look into how the region’s economy fared during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“GDP is an excellent measure of industrial or commercial growth or activity, but it tells us nothing about wages and other measures about how this productivity is improving workers and their communities,” Blakeman said in a statement. “The local reliance on the manufacturing sector, as would be expected, showed local GDP took a hit in 2020 compared to 2019 but rebounded for the large part in 2021, especially for counties that produce recreational vehicles.”
In 2019, the region’s GDP was an inflation-adjusted $36 billion, so northeast Indiana’s 2021 GDP is only a 1.5% increase since the last pre-pandemic year.
In Allen County, despite last year’s growth, GDP declined by 0.5% since 2019.