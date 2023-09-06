Hoosier girls are twice as likely as boys to suffer from traditional bullying, and teen girls experience depression and consider suicide at higher rates, according to a first-of-its-kind report released today.
Mackenzie Pickerrell, executive director of the Girl Coalition of Indiana, described the discrepancy between the genders' mental and physical health as stark.
"This report shines a light on what many of us knew already, our girls are not OK, and we must act now to remove the barriers that exist throughout Indiana that prevent our girls from thriving," she said in a statement.
The 2023 Indiana Girl Report details these and other findings about Hoosier girls' well-being along with insight about the realities girls face.
The study was a partnership between the Indiana Youth Institute and Girl Coalition of Indiana, a collaboration of the six Girl Scout councils serving Indiana.
"Our plan is to share this research with families, educators, youth development providers and influencers… as a means for arming them with pathways for having courageous conversations at home, developing programming and passing legislation that will improve the quality of life for all girls in Indiana," Pickerrell said.