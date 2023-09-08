Ewelina Connolly called data in a new report showing the role immigrants play in northeast Indiana important and exciting.
Connolly, CEO of of Amani Family Services, said the report, "New Americans in Allen County," shows how important immigrants are to the county's economy.
"This report sends a very important message to the community," Connolly added.
Amani Family Services was awarded the report along with Downtown Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne Inc as part of the Gateways for Growth Challenges, an opportunity for localities to receive research support.
The American Immigration Council, a Washington-based immigration advocacy group, published the report's findings.
Allen County's population of 365,254 in 2014 increased by 3.3% to 379,006 in 2019. During that time, the immigrant population grew by 12.6%, according to the study.
Although immigrants comprise 6.8% of Allen County's population, 24% of the increase during those five years was due to immigrants, researchers found.
The report's key findings included that immigrants are helping the county meet its labor force demands, including in key industries, and playing a significant role in the county as entrepreneurs. Immigrants also pay into the federal safety net, which includes Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, unemployment and welfare programs.
"This critical data allows us to amplify the voices of those we serve and care about," Connolly said. "We view this as an opportunity to make an incredible impact on our community."
Amani Family Services is a local nonprofit focused on providing social services to immigrant and refugee families.
Connolly also said it's important to encourage immigrants to be entrepreneurs and a "significant percentage" are women. Amani Family Services has also done community surveys that support this claim.
"The respondents want to build businesses," she said. "We need to prepare to offer them opportunities to do that and capitalize on the talent."
Michael Galbraith, president of Downtown Fort Wayne, and Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer of Greater Fort Wayne, shared Connolly's sentiments. The two think the report's findings are positive for the area.
In a news release Friday, Cutter said immigrants in Allen County account for 12,000 workers, 1,300 entrepreneurs and 1,500 college students. She said this group plays an important role in the community's success.
Galbraith said the data shows how welcoming Fort Wayne is to potential residents.
"Our unparalleled growth as a city and region depends on increasing growth, prosperity and diversity for new and existing residents," he said in a press release.
Connolly wasn't surprised by the report's findings, she said, but some of the key takeaways might be surprising to the community. She's also excited to have more conversations about empowering immigrants.
"This really highlights what our community needs to focus on," she said.