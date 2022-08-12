Three Republican candidates have filed to run for the 2nd Congressional District seat left vacant by the recent death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Those candidates include Christy Stutzman, Curt Nisly and Tiernan Kane. That list could grow next week, however, as candidates can file until 72 hours before the caucus, which is set for 11 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Stutzman previously served one term in Indianapolis as state representative in the 49th district. She won a second term in 2020 but resigned just weeks after the election to spend more time on her family’s business, citing the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
She’s also the wife of former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, who represented the 3rd Congressional District from 2010 until 2017.
Nisly has served in the state House since 2014, but recently lost in this year’s Republican primary to Rep. Craig Snow after their districts were combined during the redistricting process.
At the Statehouse, Nisly often found himself at odds even with his own party because of his hardline anti-abortion stance. During this year’s special session, Nisly unsuccessfully introduced an amendment that would have banned all abortions with no exceptions and would have instituted criminal penalties for women who receive abortions.
Tiernan Kane works as an attorney at Cooper & Kirk, a boutique law firm. He previously clerked for Judge Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Kane has a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, a master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.
Former Rep. Walorski and two staffers died in a car crash on Aug. 3, and Gov. Eric Holcomb has called a special election to fill the remainder of her term to coincide with the general election on Nov. 8.
There will technically be two races: the special election to serve the remainder of the term, and the general election to serve in the U.S. House beginning in 2023.
The Democratic Party, which already nominated Paul Steury for the general election in the heavily Republican-leaning district, has not yet announced a caucus for the special election.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party will hold caucuses in both races at Grissom Middle School on Aug. 20.
In the special election caucus, precinct committee members from the current Second Congressional District — prior to redistricting — will vote, while in the general election caucus, voters will be precinct committee members from the newly-drawn district.
While the new district has similar boundaries to the version that was in place from 2011 until 2021, counties including Cass and Kosciusko have seen slight boundary changes.