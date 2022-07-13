Allen County Republicans will be running unopposed in November for most of the main offices that represent the county.
Political parties had until July 5 to nominate candidates if no one ran for those offices during the May primary elections.
Mike McAlexander will be the next Allen County prosecutor as no Democrats will challenge him in November. Current Prosecutor Karen Richards is not seeking a sixth term
County Commissioner Therese Brown is also unopposed after defeating Lisa Bobay-Somers in the Republican primary.
Other Republicans who are unopposed are County Auditor Nick Jordan, Assessor Stacy O'Day, Clerk Christopher Nancarrow, District 3 County Councilman Paul Lagemann and Nicole Keesling, who is running for recorder. She is the daughter of Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling.
Republican state legislators representing the county who are running unopposed are Reps. Martin Carbaugh, Christopher Judy, Bob Morris and Dave Heine and Sens. Liz Brown and Travis Holdman.