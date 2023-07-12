Pastor Thomas McArthur will serve the Rescue Mission as its president and CEO, the organization’s board announced Wednesday.
McArthur assumed the role officially July 1 after serving as the president and CEO elect since May 1.
The move follows a two-month onboarding process alongside Pastor Donovan Coley, who served as the organization’s leader for more than 15 years. Coley stepped down in March.
McArthur previously served as executive director of The Chapel, a non-denominational church with nine locations throughout the Chicago area. McArthur has experience with developing partnerships, including with local police, city council and local school districts, to increase community partnerships and meet program objectives.
Coley said in a statement that the future of the Rescue Mission is bright.
“I am deeply honored to witness the extraordinary achievements that await us under the leadership of Pastor Thomas McArthur,” Coley said. “Over the past 15 years, serving this organization has been a profound privilege in my life, and I can confidently say that no one is better suited than Pastor Thomas to carry forward the torch that has illuminated Fort Wayne for 120 years.”
McArthur said in a statement that it’s been an honor getting to know the Rescue Mission team and the Fort Wayne community.
“I have been welcomed with open arms” McArthur said, “and have a deep sense God is going to continue to do great things at The Rescue Mission and throughout the entire community.”