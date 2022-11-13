The Rescue Mission is asking residents to pause their Thanksgiving planning this week to consider those who need food, shelter and other help.
National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week runs through next Sunday, and it takes place when local nonprofit organizations see increased demand for their services, Rescue Mission leaders say.
The Allen County area is also seeing more people in need.
“The numbers are going up,” said Blake Douglas, the mission’s marketing director. “We are serving three times as many individuals as we have in past years.”
Inflation and the recent COVID-19 pandemic contributed to that, he said. So has the breaking down of stigmas about mental health. People with mental health issues are more likely to ask for help now, Douglas said. Almost 80% of those in a homelessness crisis experience mental health issues, according to Rescue Mission leaders.
The organization, 404 E. Washington Blvd., released its annual plan of ways people can combat the problems and reflect on a separate issue each day.
On Monday, the organization plans a news conference to announce how it’s changing the lives of homeless people.
On Tuesday, the focus is on trauma and considering how unresolved trauma and a lack of healthy relationships leave people broken and without support, leading to homelessness.
For Wednesday, the focus is mental health and praying both for those with mental health disorders and for direction in how those praying can help.
Thursday’s observance calls for individual sacrifice, skipping lunch and donating the cost of a meal to fwrm.org/skip.
“Hunger often precedes homelessness because when people are forced to decide between paying their bills or buying food, more often than not, they choose bills,” said Donovan Coley, the mission’s CEO and senior pastor.
Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Census Bureau show more than 100,000 northeast Indiana residents are food insecure. “Hunger and homelessness are epidemics that sadly affect too many members of our community,” Coley said.
Friday is a day of prayer for those experiencing hunger or homelessness. Organizers will host a community-wide Zoom call. The event is happening all day, and the Zoomlink is at fwrm.org/NHHAWprayer.
The Rescue Mission, founded in 1903, serves more than 2,100 individuals each year in Allen and the surrounding nine counties.