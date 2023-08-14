A local man’s plan to fence in part of his yard drew complaints during a Monday Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing. Residents said it would interfere with their “open green neighborhood.”
Eldridge is seeking an amendment to his property lines because he wants to build a fence for his side yards. Existing swimming pool and a part of the house addition have been built over the property line, however, not allowing a fence.
By expanding the property lines at 4520 Old Mills Road, Eldridge can fence the side yards of the property.
Kathy Callen lives three houses down from Eldridge. She has lived there for 39 years.
She said the neighborhood and the corner Eldridge’s property is on frequently sees walkers, bikers, families and vehicles; having the fence would be unsightly.
“Our historic neighborhood is not a fenced neighborhood,” Callen said Monday evening. “We treasure the landscapes, trees and green space. The suggested fence in any form at any setback is an affront to the long-standing tradition of an open green neighborhood.”
One reason people move to her neighborhood is for the open, green space, she said.
“Our neighborhood is not a transient neighborhood. People move here and stay here because of the many amenities it offers including its green space,” Callen said.
Stephen McCord, the president of the Historic Southwood Park Neighborhood Association, said the board has upheld, to maintain an open neighborhood, that no fences can be built in front of houses and buildings or on property lines.
He said it was important to the board to uphold the covenants in place against fences to keep an open space neighborhood for property value.
Nancy Gouloff-Grabner, a board member of the association, is opposed to Eldridge’s request for his home because of his plans for a fence.
“Seems to me that despite everything we have tried to convey to the owners, they are still seeking a loophole so that they might continue their plans to construct a fence,” she said to the commissioners. “(It) is not only against our restrictive covenants, but off putting to his next-door neighbor who has lived there for nearly 30 years and has begged him not to do so.”
Gouloff-Grabner said 75 homes in the area that includes Eldridge’s home had children and dogs and none of those homeowners “found the need to build a fence.”
Eldridge said in response that not every family is the same and some may require fences as a safeguard for their families. He explained that the side yards planned to be fenced have several large bushes and other vegetation blocking an open view of his yard without the fence, so adding a fence would not obstruct the open neighborhood.
Eldridge told the commissioners that what they are voting on is not if he can have a fence, but a change to the property lines.
Monday night’s meeting was only a public hearing for the items to be approved by the plan commissioners. A vote to approve the amendment will not be made until next week. The commission meets again at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 in Room 035 at Citizens Square.