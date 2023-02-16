Residents have through Monday to comment on changes that could limit access to U.S. 30 from roads that it currently intersects.
The changes open to public comment include only allowing right turns onto U.S. 30 from Kroemer Road, the intersection where Sweetwater is, and bridges over 30 at O’Day Road and Butt Road.
The changes are an amendment to the 2040 Transportation Plan for highway, transit, pedestrian and bike planning, according to a statement from the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council.
A full list of the plans is available at https://www.nircc.com/transportation-plans.html, and copies are available at the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council office, Citizen Square, 200 East Berry Street, Suite 230, Fort Wayne.
Comments can be submitted by email to dan.avery@co.allen.in.us, by phone at 260-449-7309 or by mail to the NIRCC office.