A proposal to put a pontoon dock and restaurant at the corner of Spy Run Extended and Parnell Avenue wasn’t on the Fort Wayne City Council agenda, but during public comment, members heard from both sides of the contentious rezoning request.
River City Ventures LLC, owned by Joseph Tippmann, wants 1.5 acres of 3501 Parnell Ave., along the St. Joseph River, rezoned from residential to limited commercial. The rest of the 4.5 acres, including where the 4,400-square-foot restaurant would go, doesn’t require rezoning.
Megan Flohr, City Council administrator, said the plan commission’s “do pass” recommendation could be on the City Council agenda for discussion and action at one of the first two March meetings.
Some local residents who are opposed to the project asked the council members to vote against the rezoning, which the plan commission voted 5-1 to recommend last week. When one speaker asked how many people attending the meeting were against the project, most of the roughly 50 attendees raised their hands.
Many arguments against the project centered on the dock for the pontoon boats, known as Rum Runners Party Boats. Resident Dan Wire shared four arguments against the project, starting with residents’ concern for the impact on the neighborhood. Several people said the development would increase noise and lower property values.
Wire said other concerns include effects on the property’s untouched environment, the precedent set by a business buying land near the river, the expectation of the city to give access to the river, and the effect on trail users.
The Rivergreenway trail runs between the proposal’s restaurant and docks, and residents and trail users who spoke said it could create traffic problems. River City Ventures has offered to redirect the trail around the business, which led to more concerns from speakers.
Trail users, including two children, talked about the decreased safety of the proposed redirection because the trail would have to cross streets.
Bruce Kingsbury said the proposed detour would include dangerous sharp turns, blind spots and parking lot entrance crossings for cyclists, hikers and joggers.
Tom Trent, an attorney for River City Ventures, was the sole voice to speak in favor of the rezoning.
“There is broad-based support for this project,” Trent said. “I assure you there is. I think most people simply cannot understand why this is controversial.”
Trent said there’s already another restaurant and bar across the street, although a speaker later said the business is a private club. Trent also said Memorial Coliseum is in view of the neighborhood, and the Parnell bridge sees more than 10,000 vehicles a day.
The redirection of the trail on property that would be donated by River City Ventures, would help users during floods, Trent added.
Some residents had other concerns. Mary Richards talked about emergency workers using her land to get to Stevies Island when Rum Runners boats stopped there regularly, including when someone broke their leg and wasn’t allowed back on the pontoon boat. Stevies Island is private property.
Leigh Rowan asked the council whether the land in question would revert back to its donors if the city allowed a different use in the future, citing a lawsuit over a high school football field in Huntington.
Later, Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, whose district encompasses the area, said the Northside Neighborhood Association took an unprecedented move in sharing its opposition at the meeting and thanked his constituents for attending.
“If you’re going to make an impression on a zoning request, you have to show grass roots and that the neighborhood truly cares,” Jehl said. “I want to salute all of you for being out here and showing my colleagues that you do care and the extent of your grass roots.”