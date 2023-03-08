The biggest factor in widespread homelessness currently is not substance abuse, job loss or mental illness, a nonprofit’s directing attorney said Wednesday.
It’s the high cost of housing, said David Dirks of Homebase. The national nonprofit helped city officials design Everyone Home, a plan to end and prevent homelessness in Fort Wayne.
Mayor Tom Henry unveiled the plan Feb. 23, and Dirks led the meeting Wednesday with about 40 attendees at the downtown Allen County Public Library to find out what residents think is the most important way to address homelessness.
Attendees felt that expanding access to safe, low-barrier temporary housing citywide is the most needed action. Residents ranked that option the highest of 14 possible topics presented.
To vote, people were given three stickers to mark what they think was most important of the 14 options listed on signs. The second-most important factor was increasing homeless prevention services.
Many of those attending agreed that creating housing is the key to ending homelessness. Audience members told Dirks they chose the temporary housing goal over outreach to the streets and encampments because people need someplace to go for those you reach.
“Fort Wayne is short on housing, period,” said Candy Hart, a case manager with Catholic Charities.
The lack of housing is not just affecting the homeless or those facing homelessness.
“Because of the housing crisis, there are more people than places to rent,” Hart said.
Dirks presented figures that showed how housing has become an issue for many people. He said 44% of renters spend 30% of their income on housing, and 1 in 4 Fort Wayne renters spend 50% of their income on rent.
Multiple attendees spoke of creating little homes as permanent or long-term housing. Little homes are small dwellings that have gotten a lot of internet attention.
Attendee Anie Henry said that part of the problem is corporations outside Allen County buying up properties, sometimes letting them sit vacant for what she believes is a tax write-off.
“It’s hard to be a homeowner when bidding against corporations,” she said.
Everyone Home has an 86-page detailed strategic plan Homebase created and is available at everyonehomefw.org. Dirks described it as a living document, open to change as residents give input, as they did Wednesday night.
Its four main goals are to increase safe and affordable housing for all Fort Wayne residents, expand access to emergency response services, partner for collective solutions and prevent homelessness before it begins.
“Fort Wayne is actually in a very good position to end homelessness,” Dirks said. “In order to do that, we have to collaborate.”
The Allen County courts system has an eviction prevention program, and the city has many nonprofits that work or can work with those who don’t have a permanent shelter, he said.
Residents, city government and organizations that help homeless people – or help prevent homelessness – have to act as a team, he said.
Henry, who described herself as a Fort Wayne advocate, said the city has more than 5,000 nonprofits, based on the Indiana Nonprofit Database, Internal Revenue Service records and other sources.
The event attracted more than social workers and nonprofit employees.
Jackie McBride, landlord and owner at Perfect Pad Realty LLC, said she came out of curiosity.
“Eviction prevention is good for everyone,” McBride said.
Greg Bougher, a carpenter, came to see how he can help and said everyone deserves a bed, a pillow and a roof.
“I was seeing a need in our community,” Bougher said. “I’m very proud of our community. I would love to be the first town to not have homeless.”