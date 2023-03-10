Dan Wire told an audience of more than 75 people Thursday that land donated to Fort Wayne’s Parks Department is in a trust under Indiana law and can’t be used by a developer who wants to install a dock.
The land in question is between the St. Joseph River and 4.5 acres where River City Ventures LLC wants to open a restaurant and pontoon party boat business. The land for the restaurant is zoned commercial, but the Fort Wayne Plan Commission has recommended the City Council approve rezoning of 1.5 residential acres for parking.
To access the river, the business must cross the Rivergreenway trail, which is on land that was donated to the city.
“It has to be owned by the city, and it has to be for the public good,” Wire said of the donated parcel.
He backed up his contention by citing Indiana code at the gathering at Oswego Avenue and Somerset Lane. They were members of the Northside Neighborhood Association and residents concerned about the river, hiking trails and potential noise and effects on the environment.
Wire had met earlier that day with the parks board to share his views on the issue.
Wire expects the rezoning request to be on Tuesday’s City Council agenda. The agenda wasn’t available as of late Thursday.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, attended the gathering and told constituents he’s against the rezoning. Jehl represents residents on the south side of the river. The planned development is on the north side, which is in a different district.
“About half the rezoning requests in general are opposed by the neighborhoods,” Jehl said.
Whether rezoning requests are approved usually comes down to how much opposition is shown at the grassroots level, he said. Jehl described the Northside Neighborhood Association as one of the biggest local neighborhood groups.
“Any elected official that doesn’t take notice of that does so at their own peril,” he said.
Leigh Rowan, who lives almost directly across from where the dock would go, said she would be fine with the restaurant but, like many who showed, is against the pontoon boats that would serve alcohol.
“The level of commotion they create is just not conducive to this neighborhood,” Rowan said.
She also didn’t like what she saw as the tactics of River City Ventures owner Joey Tippman.
“You don’t just buy land and expect the city to hand over everything,” she said.
Nate Riegsecker, who lives on Somerset about a block from the river, said he’s against the boats for a few reasons, including experience with them. He lived downtown in Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, a few blocks from where pontoon boats owned by Tippman previously docked, and the noise reached him on the fifth floor.
“I don’t want to hear the party boats,” Riegsecker said. “One of the reasons I moved away from downtown is we have a quiet neighborhood here.”
He has concerns about drunken drivers and potential accidents, especially with the trail and cyclists, and he knows that public drinking produces trash.
Reigsecker recalled that at the last City Council meeting, Tippman’s attorney, Tom Trent, said opposition to the boats was a smear campaign against his client.
Riegsecker countered that allegation. “I don’t know who Tippman is,” he said.