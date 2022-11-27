On an unseasonably warm November day, Natalie Haley gazed at the wetland behind the Fox Island County Park Nature Center, where a large eastern cottonwood lay across a pond.
Other damage from the June 13 derecho was evident nearby, but despite the wind-shorn trees and precariously dangling branches, Haley could still recognize Fox Island from this vantage point. Elsewhere, not so much.
“It’s hard to explain the feelings that you go through when you’re in an area that you know what it should look like because here, it still looks kind of similar,” said Haley, the park manager. “I can still see what I used to see in my mind. But when you go out on the dune … and you know what that looks like, and you turn around and you can’t see anything familiar in any direction, it just throws you.”
Sounds of loggers at work – the drone of heavy machinery and the thuds of tree removal – provided a constant soundtrack at the otherwise serene park along Yohne Road in southwest Allen County.
The 605-acre property – which boasts the county’s largest contiguous forest – has been closed to the public since the derecho toppled more than 1,200 trees with wind gusts reaching record-breaking speeds of 98 mph.
A reopening date has not been set. To open safely, more must be done than just removing logs from the trails and roadways, Haley said.
The derecho’s damage is lingering, she said, comparing it to how ash trees stood for a few years after the emerald ash borer wreaked its devastation about 15 years ago.
“There is going to be a very real danger the first year or two here after this storm of branches falling,” she said.
An unprecedented mess
In the days after the derecho hit, Allen County Parks Superintendent Jeff Baxter shared an anecdote describing the extent of the damage at Fox Island: It took staff about five to six hours to walk a trail that usually takes no more than 90 minutes to complete.
“That’s just absolutely demoralizing,” Baxter told The Journal Gazette on June 21.
That word – “demoralizing” – remains applicable today, Baxter said Wednesday, noting the damage is inescapable. Traffic from Interstate 69, which runs along the park’s west side, can now be heard from the Nature Center and seen from Bowman Lake. A better name for Fox Island is Toothpick Island, he said.
Although Haley has a background in wildlife management, she said her work has been mostly in education. She had no instruction manual to consult for advice about what to do about the devastation at Fox Island, however.
“Nobody that I talked to has ever seen storm damage like this at one place,” she said, adding she contacted experts including state foresters. “We’ve just been kind of in emergency mode.”
Because a portion of Fox Island is designated as a state nature preserve, officials had to determine which procedures were allowed and which Fox Island wanted to allow, Haley said.
Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Nature Preserves visited the park and gave Fox Island permission to remove many downed trees, according to the park’s webpage devoted to storm damage and updates. Normal procedures – clearing the trails and leaving the trees to decompose naturally – weren’t possible because saplings wouldn’t be able to grow and invasive species would take over.
Haley is already working to control invasive species, including honeysuckle. A rented machine is helping her do that – efforts done by hand would take years – but the process also involves applying a treatment to prevent additional growth.
“So, it’s like, OK, how many acres (do) you want to open up?” she said. “Because if I open up 40 acres of field, that’s a couple weeks’ worth of spraying.”
Hauled by the truckload
Quantifying cleanup and restoration costs is difficult. It’s not like there’s a parks equivalent of an auto repair shop that can detail the price of labor and materials, said Baxter, the superintendent. He expects it will total at least tens of thousands of dollars.
“There’s no way to even quantify how much work we have to do,” Baxter said, explaining the removal of one downed tree often reveals more.
Allen County Parks has fewer than 10 full-time employees who oversee six parks, of which Fox Island is the largest.
The extent of damage there required outside help, Haley said, and so Graber Lumber began removing trees on July 27. The company uses a feller buncher, a motorized machine that grabs trees and cuts them.
The lumber company is being compensated for its labor, but it is also paying by the board foot for the wood it’s harvesting, Haley said, noting the value depends on the wood type. The Allen County Park Board decided to use all funds received, after the payments for labor, for future restoration of Fox Island, she said. This applies to donations from individuals and organizations.
To reduce damage to the remaining plants and soil, Haley said, only the feller buncher is allowed off-trail to retrieve downed logs because its tracks don’t tear up the ground as easily as the tires on a skid steer.
“The feller buncher will be limited, even then, due to the extreme slope of the dune hill preventing its movement up and down the dune hillsides,” Haley said.
Since the first week of August, eastern cottonwood, black oak, black cherry, walnut, soft maples and other tree species have been hauled away by the truckload. Haley expects tulip trees, bitternut hickory and white oak will be removed once Graber Lumber reaches the tree and preserve trails. Those are Fox Island’s northernmost paths and are in the nature preserve.
The lumber company hopes to finish by February, Haley said.
Survival
On a tour conducted on foot and by truck, environmental educator Jeff Ormiston pointed to the silver linings amid the broken branches, permanently bowed trees and piles of debris.
The buildings – including the Nature Center, restrooms and the caretaker’s residence – were spared significant damage.
A bee colony survived.
And the popular swamp white oak tree remains standing tall.
Ormiston also saw positives in some of the damage. For example, the trees that fell into the lake will give birds a place to perch and a place for fish to hide.
The derecho doesn’t appear to have had a negative effect on the park’s wildlife, Ormiston said, pausing on a trail to point out deer tracks in the soil and signs of bucks marking their territory. A rustle near the path signaled a deer was nearby, and within moments a buck appeared through the vegetation – but only for an instant before dashing away.
Before the derecho, this trail near the lake would have been shady, Ormiston said, but the canopy was thinned. Stumps along the trail were reduced to splinters, as if trunks were twisted off.
“I can’t wait to see what it looks like next spring,” he said, “what’s trying to survive.”
‘Beyond my lifetime’
The loggers are removing downed logs – not entire tree canopies, branches or logs too bent to be used as lumber, Haley said. She said that leaves a “very large task” for the park.
“We need to cut some of that down into firewood and/or burn those debris piles down or we won’t have enough ground space to plant trees back in there,” she said.
Fox Island is getting trees from state tree nurseries, Haley said, and if requirements are met, U.S. Fish and Wildlife funds will pay for trees to be planted in the spring.
Despite the progress, Haley doesn’t expect she will ever again see the Fox Island she once knew.
“You kind of mourn the loss of what was. And then you look at how long it’s going to take to come back, and it’s like, well, that’s beyond my lifetime,” she said. “Because there were 100-, 200-year-old trees back there.”