Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of a blaze that damaged a retail building and left a firefighter with injuries early today.

Crews said they arrived at 3138 Broadway and found the first-floor area of the building engulfed by flames about 12:50 a.m. Firefighters worked for 45 minutes before bringing the blaze under control.

A crew member suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said. The building also contained upstairs apartments, but no occupants were found.

No further information was provided.