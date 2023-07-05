Fort Wayne fire investigators are determining the cause of a blaze that damaged a retail building and left a firefighter with injuries early today.
Crews said they arrived at 3138 Broadway and found the first-floor area of the building engulfed by flames about 12:50 a.m. Firefighters worked for 45 minutes before bringing the blaze under control.
A crew member suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said. The building also contained upstairs apartments, but no occupants were found.
No further information was provided.