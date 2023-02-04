When Annie Davis retired after 42 years in public education, she didn’t want to stop teaching – just the way she was teaching.
Once Davis saw how far students fell behind from remote learning during the early days of COVID-19, she knew one-on-one time with students was crucial. She found a way to make it her focus by founding the Solid Foundation Learning Center, a nonprofit organization.
“I was wondering how I can still be a part of education but do it on my time,” Davis said. “So I started thinking about it in January and by March I got incorporated and started by August. Once I made up my mind, I had to get moving.”
The center, which opened in August 2021, offers individualized tutoring for students in kindergarten through fifth grade by focusing on their social and emotional well-being.
Davis has been on the move in multiple ways, before and since retiring. She works closely in ministry with her husband, the Rev. Isaac Davis of Living Waters Evangelistic Ministries.
Together, they lead Anointed Marriages, a group of couples who meet on a regular basis to focus on building and rebuilding marriages. And in December, Davis became one of the first graduates in the yearlong Sonder Fellowship program run by the Foellinger Foundation in Fort Wayne.
The program is for leaders who serve residents on the city’s southeast side.
Solid Foundation is just one of her latest passions.
“She’s very authentic in her love for children,” said Johnnie Grimes, a Solid Foundation board member. “And she’s holistic in that love. Whatever it takes to help them, she will also help families as well, to lead that child to success.”
When students come into Solid Foundation, they’re expected to go MADD, short for music, art, dance and drama. Lessons begin with 10 to 20 minutes of “therapeutic moments,” Davis said, where they can listen to music, draw, dance or play-act games at each station.
During Davis’ years in middle school education, she noticed behavioral issues can be related to unaddressed trauma.
She hopes that MADD can be a tool to help students navigate such difficulties.
“Being in middle school and seeing some of the outbursts they’d have,” she said. “But you don’t know that it’s related to trauma. So I want to help them find a way to deal with trauma, so they have (that coping ability) if they need it.”
Davis is currently the only teacher, which is by design, but has help from volunteers, Grimes said.
“We have been very deliberate about how we expand,” she said. “We want all children to have the same level of care. We have to do that in a way that our budget allows.”
Solid Foundation has about eight students enrolled. Lessons, varying from daily to weekly by student, last about 70 minutes, plus 10 to 20 minutes of MADD time. Enrollment costs vary.
“We will not turn children away because they can’t afford (to attend),” Grimes said. “We are dedicated to keeping costs down and finding ways to keep children there who can no longer pay.”
With the organization still in its infancy, Davis and her husband, are funding the center with the help of donations and hope to receive grant money in the future. In the meantime, things will stay small.
“We don’t want to grow to have 50 kids and then be unable to afford that,” Grimes said.
“Because we can’t afford, really, to let kids come, be successful and then say, ‘Sorry.’ That’s how you lose kids. That’s how kids get discouraged. And we won’t contribute to that.”
Michelle Rowland is seeing the center’s influence. She noticed her granddaughter, Desiree Bradley, had fallen behind with reading during the early months of the pandemic when students were learning from home.
“Her mother had to work, and I was working from home,” Rowland said. “So, working from home and then trying to assist with her learning, that was hard. That was very hard.”
In the 18 months Bradley has been attending the center, she has improved tremendously, Rowland says.
“She loves it. (Davis) finds out where the child is having issues and tackles them. That one-on-one learning, I think, is the best remedy,” Rowland said. ”I can’t speak for anybody else, but for my granddaughter, I could see her improvement.”
Grimes said Davis’ work with students is something that must be experienced to understand.
“You’ll see her love and care for the children,” she said.
“There’s a warmth there. You feel safe there.”
Davis spent more than 30 years teaching at FWCS but got her start in Lake Providence, Louisiana, as a special education teacher. It was a good fit because her familiarity of special needs started at home.
Her older brother had a severe-profound intellectual disability, cerebral palsy and grand mal seizures. Intellectual disabilities are commonly categorized by mild, moderate, severe and profound, ranging from learning disabilities to requiring around-the-clock care.
“Having dealt with him as a child, it was natural to step into the role of caregiver,” she said. “We just did what we had to do, so that’s actually how I got into special education.
“It started before the classroom.”
After six years in special education, Davis said she and her husband were recruited by FWCS through friends of her husband. Davis said moving to a predominantly white area was a big change.
In Louisiana, most of her students were Black, as were other teachers and staff in the district where she worked.
“So, coming to Fort Wayne, for me, was a culture shock,” she said. “Especially, being the only Black teacher in the building, or the only Black person in the building, it was amazing to me.”
Davis has taught special education, elementary and middle school, and English as a second language. She also worked as an interventionist, instructional coach and student learner advocate, working with students and teachers for specific academic or behavioral needs. She spent 36 years at FWCS before retiring as a student learner advocate.
Her career path seemed to lead her directly toward the specialized tutoring she is doing today, but that wasn’t on purpose. She had goals in her career to change things up every few years to keep things fresh.
Running the center gives Davis flexibility to teach and be involved in ministry.
Davis and her husband of 43 years founded Anointed Marriages 15 years ago. The ministry is a group of married couples across a network of churches. An annual banquet in October recognizes couples committed to marriage and the ministry also plans quarterly activities, like picnics or making s’mores.
Gloria and Dennis Campbell of Fort Wayne have been married 26 years and joined Anointed Marriages 12 years ago. Dennis Campbell said the events are fun, but the experience is much deeper.
“Sometimes I’m hearing from someone who has been married 50 years,” he said. “Being a man, I listen to the older gentleman, what he’s saying. I can ask myself, ‘Did I fall short here?’ It’s a learning experience for me, even though we’ve been married 26 years.”
Outside of teaching and ministry, Davis loves to read romance novels, listen to gospel and jazz, and watch old TV shows. But more than anything, she enjoys time with family, including her three children and nine grandchildren.
“For me it’s all about family,” she said.
“My daughter asked me, ‘Mom, do you want to go to Jamaica?’ And I said, ‘Are you gonna be there? OK, then we’ll go to Jamaica.’ ”