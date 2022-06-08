Fort Wayne City Council members were split Tuesday on requests for two rezonings for a proposed development on North Clinton Street on the city-county line.
James Khan, a Fort Wayne restaurateur doing business as B1 Enterprises LLC, received a unanimous do-pass recommendation on May 16 from the Fort Wayne Plan Commission on the proposed Arneo Commercial Center and Arneo Place. The plan commission also unanimously gave final approval to the development plans.
City Council members make the final decision on rezonings, and the Arneo plans call for 138 acres rezoned to planned residential and 64 acres to neighborhood center.
The developments are planned for the east side of the 9000 to 9100 blocks of North Clinton Street and on the south side of Brooks Road. The developer plans to develop seven commercial buildings, 15 apartment buildings with a clubhouse, and four groups of row houses.
Dr. John Crawford, a former City Council member, shared safety concerns at the commission’s public hearing. The development would increase traffic on North Clinton, which Crawford said is already inadequate based on the daily traffic.
Patrick Zaharako, city engineer, said North Clinton is undergoing a joint study by the city and county to determine what work needs to be done. However, the city is seeking federal funding and construction probably won’t start until 2025 or 2026.
Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked if the timeline could be moved up if other funding sources were found, which Zaharako confirmed.
Additionally, the residential development will neighbor hunting grounds with some single-family properties being 20 feet away from the more than 60 acres where guns are fired regularly, Crawford said.
“The range of a 308 high-powered deer rifle is 1,000 yards,” Crawford said in his statements submitted to council members. “Children in backyards of proposed single-family lots or wandering onto hunting land are vulnerable to poorly aimed shots or ricochets from hunting land.”
Khan said the homes in question have at least 200 feet of wooded area separating the properties from the hunting grounds.
Shooting firearms is illegal within Fort Wayne city limits, but the area just over the county line is a deer reduction zone. Khan said any other development along county lines would have the same amount of risk but hasn’t encountered the same safety concerns.
Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said the difference could be that other developments haven’t required rezoning.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, asked Michelle Wood, senior planner, if hunting-related safety concerns surface with residential developments outside of the city lines. Wood said it has not been a common issue.
Councilmen Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Arp supported the motion to give preliminary approval to the requests. Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Paddock opposed it.
Jehl abstained from the vote because he has a meeting with the city’s Community Development Department this week regarding the development. Jehl said he will be ready to vote for the council’s final decision at its next regular meeting Tuesday.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Councilmen Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, were absent.