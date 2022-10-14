The city of New Haven and Select Home Design LLC will host a ribbon cutting Saturday to commemorate the grand opening of the Ann Street Library Lofts.
The ceremony will be at 1 p.m. at 435 Ann St., a Friday news release said.
“We are so proud to celebrate the rehabilitation of a historic building in our city and we’re appreciative to Select Home Design who have repurposed such a wonderful place downtown filled with so many good memories,” Mayor Steve McMichael said in a statement.
The property, a former public library that has been part of New Haven for nearly a century, has six luxury lofts ranging from 560 square feet to 1,417 square feet. Three lofts remain available.
The final total investment was not immediately available Friday. Select Home Design is a local real estate development company. Owners Spencer Lulling and Harley Zielinksi said they were initially drawn to the property because of its prominent English Tudor architecture.
"We believe that the Library Lofts will have a positive impact on the local community by continuing to make downtown New Haven a place (where) people want to live, work and play," the owners said in a statement.