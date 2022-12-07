Longtime Wayne Township Trustee Richard “Rick” Stevenson Sr. died Tuesday just over a week shy of his 77th birthday.
Howard Stevenson, Richard’s oldest son, confirmed his father’s passing Wednesday afternoon.
“My dad was a proud native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he never wanted to live anywhere else,” Howard Stevenson said. “He wanted to make his city better for everyone.”
Stevenson had a servant’s mentality, his son said, and his faith drove how he interacted with everyone.
“All of his life,” Howard Stevenson said, “he committed his life to serving the community and also his family.”
Stevenson, 76, was born Dec. 18, 1945. He first ran for office in 2006 at the age of 60, defeating incumbent Republican trustee Matt Schomburg.
During his first campaign, Stevenson said township government has survived so long because it is the closest form of government to the people.
He ran on a platform of accountability, respectability and credibility, Stevenson said at the time, and wanted the trustee’s office to provide assistance to people without attacking their dignity.
He took office in 2007 and was elected three more times, serving the township until his retirement in 2019.
During his time as Wayne Township trustee, Stevenson made changes to the office’s practices, including ending a program in which the township rented apartments when he found those homes were poorly maintained. He also developed a program to help find jobs for township residents.
Austin Knox, who worked in the trustee’s office as director of support services and chief deputy trustee, succeeded Stevenson after his retirement and was elected to a full term this year.
“He was a great boss, a great mentor, but most of all a great friend to me,” Knox said. “He’s going to be deeply missed.”
Knox called his predecessor a pillar in the community.
“He cares about any and everybody,” Knox said. “He had a smile that would light up a room, and he would give you the shirt off his back.”
In 2015, Stevenson unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and others for the Democratic nomination. During the campaign, he was criticized by local law enforcement representatives after comparing Fort Wayne to Ferguson, Missouri, the city outside St. Louis where white police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed Black teenager in 2014.
Stevenson announced his retirement Dec. 6, 2019. Speakers at his retirement announcement commended Stevenson with shoring up finances and straightening out records that had been lost or thrown away.
In an emotional news conference at his office, Stevenson said he did not want to hold the office forever.
“I hate the idea (that) someone has to carry me out,” Stevenson said.
Outside politics, Stevenson was a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church for more than 60 years. He was a trustee of the church and one of the superintendents of its Sunday school.
He was also an active member of Fort Wayne’s chapter of the NAACP, whose president said Stevenson’s legacy is what he did for the community, “especially with the youth,” as well as the changes he made to the trustee’s office.
“His doors were always open, from my point of view,” local NAACP President Larry Gist said. “We worked on a few committees together. His ideas were always thoughtful.”
Stevenson even created a full regulation-sized basketball court at his home for children to play on. Howard Stevenson said his father would also help provide tutoring to students as well.
“He was my hero,” Howard Stevenson said.