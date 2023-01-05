A business that wants to launch party boats and other watercraft onto the St. Joseph River has submitted a revised land-use plan to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
River City Ventures LLC, Fort Wayne, the company proposing to develop 4.5 largely wooded acres at the southwest corner of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended, had a previous development plan postponed from November because plan commissioners questioned the thoroughness of the application.
Several environmentally conscious residents subsequently weighed in on their concerns about the safety of the idea, which includes patrons of the business crossing the often-busy Rivergreenway trail and the amount of floodplain on the site. Some also objected to the atmosphere on the boats, which they said can include heavy drinking, use of illegal substances and loud music. Others said combining a private business with public park land and trail could set an undesirable precedent.
The applicant has positioned the business as family-friendly recreation.
The revised plan no longer shows a second building on the site, previously said to be a restaurant. A concession stand is still shown on the primary building, which covers 4,500 square feet and was previously said to be a boathouse with boat rentals. The new application does not indicate its use.
Doing away with the restaurant would also allow the site to conform to zoning rules that allow only one building on a commercial property. The operators seek rezoning to limited commercial, which allows recreational/tourism uses, and single-family residential for a reason not stated.
The site has two parking lots, one with 80 spaces on the east side of the site and accessible off Parnell and a six-space lot accessed from Spy Run near the main building. The plan still includes five boat docks and access to the river across the trail.
The application does not state what environmental approvals will be necessary; the plan commission can approve projects contingent on approvals by other agencies. The plan commission has no jurisdiction over activities on the water or on public land.
Joseph Tippmann was listed as owner of the land and the business. He has been involved with other river-oriented businesses, including one in which a pontoon boat outfitted as a floating bar became unhinged from its moorings in May 2017 and crashed into the Tecumseh Street Bridge over the Maumee River.
The accident occurred when the 14-passenger craft was docked at The Deck by Don Hall’s Gas House restaurant on Superior Street. The boat had not yet taken its first voyage when the incident happened, but it was repaired and reopened. Tippmann also has operated a riverfront boat businesses out of Fort Wayne's Guldlin Park.
In 2020, Tippmann was affiliated with Rum Runner Party Boats, a business that builds six- and 16-passenger party boats to rent. The company also ran tours in downtown Fort Wayne, Lake James and Key West, according to its website.
The public hearing on the new application is scheduled to take place during the monthly meeting of the Fort Wayne Plan Commission at 5:30 Feb. 13 in Room 35 at Citizens Square.