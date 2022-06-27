Attorney General Todd Rokita isn’t waiting for next month’s special session to restrict abortion access in Indiana.
He filed multiple motions Monday in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, asking that the court quickly lift injunctions against multiple Indiana laws that would restrict abortion.
Last week the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with its decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. Because of that, Rokita is arguing there is no legal basis to continue preventing those state laws from being enforced.
One restriction on Indiana’s books would require parents be notified when a minor seeks an abortion through the judicial bypass system. The procedure, which at present is confidential, allows a court to circumvent parental approval.
Another would ban abortions in cases when a woman is concerned about the sex, race or disability status of a fetus.
The third restriction enjoined by the court would ban dilation and evacuation abortions. According to the ACLU, those abortions are the type of procedures commonly performed after the early second trimester. In this motion, Rokita asked the court to vacate the preliminary injunction “on an expedited schedule.”
In the first two motions, Rokita requested the court require the plaintiffs, including Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, file a response within three days.
A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood said she could not immediately comment.
Mike Fichter, president of Indiana Right to Life, released a statement praising Rokita’s actions.
The attorney general’s “swift action today to move Indiana forward in the wake of Friday’s ruling underscores the commitment our leaders have to protecting life,” Fichter said.
Rokita also released a copy of a joint stipulation in a case involving Whole Women’s Health, an organization that operates an abortion clinic in South Bend. According to the release, the stipulation “halts expansion plans by abortion providers Whole Woman’s Health Alliance and Planned Parenthood in the cities of South Bend and Evansville, respectively.”
Under the stipulation, Whole Woman’s Health will not seek a license for surgical abortions – nor provide those services – at the South Bend clinic for at least 45 days.
The document also indicated Planned Parenthood “could conceivably apply for a medication-abortion clinic license given the Court’s injunction” but that the organization has not sought such a license for the Evansville clinic. Nonetheless, it stipulates that Planned Parenthood will not seek a license for medication abortions nor provide those services for 45 days.