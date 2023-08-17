A rolling slowdown is planned for Interstate 469 and Interstate 69 in Allen County late Saturday and early Sunday to string electric wire just east of the north junction of the two interstates, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The slowdown will take place on southbound I-69 starting at about mile marker 319, northbound I-69 starting at about mile marker 310 and on I-469 starting at about mile marker 25, INDOT said in a statement.
The slowdown is expected to take place at or after 9 p.m. Saturday and be completed by the morning hours of Sunday, the statement said. It said only one 20-minute slowdown is expected, but if more than one is needed there will be a 20-minute break between them.