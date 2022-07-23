Steve Mieritz knows those “Fast and Furious” movies can give a car buff fits.
So, the Sports Car Club of America-Fort Wayne organizer helps provide a safe track for folks feeling the need for speed.
“When I was a teenager, I was in a (street race) or two, so I know how kids feel. This gives them an outlet in a controlled environment to have fun without breaking the law,” he said.
On Saturday, more than 50 drivers zipped around Memorial Coliseum’s parking lot during the obstacle course series.
The event is open to club members and the public – with valid driving licenses – to test and challenge their driving skills.
The series continues today with the first heat starting at 10 a.m.
The Fort Wayne region has drivers from Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia – although not every one of those states is necessarily represented this weekend. Participants pay a $50 entry fee.
Sports Car Club of America is a nonprofit organization and uses the series proceeds to help fund operations and support o charities.
“Last year, we raised about $1,500,” Mieritz said.
On Saturday, a 30-minute rain delay had souped-up and tricked-out vehicles, featuring Subaru, Lexus, Mercedes and Mazda, sitting idle while participants waited for thunderstorms to pass.
Rules of the event are pretty simple: Maneuver through racing cones as quickly as possible and stay on course. Failure to do so results in point deductions. Speeds never reach more than what you’d see on a highway.
As Ken Thomas sat behind the wheel of his two-door, silver Mercedes SLK 300, the 66-year-old Fort Wayne sales rep said he was doing battle with himself.
“You’re racing against yourself really,” he pointed out, noting that drivers take on the course, not each other. “It’s just something to do. I love it though.”
For Ron Conrad of Bloomington, this weekend’s racing series isn’t just a Sunday drive.
“Some are out here for the first time, and some of us are competing in the divisional series that has races throughout our region,” said the 62-year-old software designer, who competed in a 1986 Honda Civic Si. “I’m in third place so far this year, so I’m trying to get more points to move up.”
Conrad brought along his 23-year-old daughter, Zoe, who also drives in the series with a 2012 Mini Cooper.
“She’s been coming to these with me since she was 4 years old,” he said.
Jacob Best is driving in the event for the first time this weekend. The Fort Wayne auto technician has quite the muscle car in his 2020 orange Chevrolet Camaro.
“I didn’t know what to expect, but I have done this before,” he said. “There’s no way to really describe the feeling. It’s a rush.”