Fort Wayne Community Schools board member Steve Corona urges students to have "an exit strategy" for life after high school.
It's a step many don't take – especially in Latino families who may never have had the option in their countries of origin, Corona told members of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club Monday.
Corona, a founder of Latinos Count, said students as young as 7th to 9th grade should be plotting their future among five paths – college, work, a skilled trade, the military and starting a business.
Latinos Count is a nonprofit organization that serves as a resource for connecting Latino young people to their future.
One reason to start early, Corona said, is the 21st Century Scholarship. Applicants need to sign up in 7th and 8th grade – and if they don't, "it's too late. They don't get a second opportunity," he said during the Rotary's weekly lunchtime meeting.
Students need to be prepared to jump over that kind of barrier, Corona said. Latinos Count recently recruited bilingual volunteers for a scholarship sign-up session to translate information to parents who did not have strong English skills.
"Every parent we spoke to in Spanish signed up," he said.
Latino students also need to plan to overcome uncertainty as to their status under DACA – the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The federal program stays deportation for young people who were brought to the United States illegally as children.
DACA faces uncertainty, but as of now, young people can use it to qualify for a driver's license and a job or start a business, Corona said.
"We were trying to get passed the Dreamers Act, and it never happened," he said. "And we are still stuck in neutral."
Corona said he has met some inspiring people through Latinos Count, including a young woman who was hired by Eli Lilly after serving a summer internship there. He also mentioned a young man who started his own graphics design company because of work restrictions.
Politicians, Corona said, have stepped away from seeing the actual people who are affected by immigration policies and are using it as "a wedge issue... It's a way to get votes," he said.
He doesn't know what will happen if DACA ends. But requiring all DACA students to return to their home countries is just not realistic.
"They're not going back to the murder capitals of Central America," he said, pointing to high murder rates in some Latin American cities plagued by drugs and gangs that cause people to flee.
"We would do the same thing if that were happening in our neighborhood," Corona said. "We would leave."