Four area residents received the Paul Harris Community Service Award at the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club Monday meeting.
The Paul Harris award is named after one of the founders of Rotary International and is given to those who “make significant contributions to the mission and vision of its organization across the globe,” according to a news release.
The club looks to give the award to community leaders in professional, not-for-profit/social service, business/industry, education and public service/government categories.
“This is just such a fun project each and every year,” said Jeff Peat, past president of the Rotary Club. “We have so many wonderful names submitted. ... It’s just a testament to the number of people that are working to make Fort Wayne such a great place to live, work and play.”
Winners are nominated by Rotary Club members. This year’s winners are receiving a $1,000 prize to donate to a charity of their choice.
This year’s winners are:
• Iric Headley, executive director for Fort Wayne UNITED, which enhances opportunities and advances youth advocacy for Black men and boys. Headley chose to donate his $1,000 prize to Fort Wayne UNITED.
• Patti Hays, CEO of the AWS Foundation, which helps children and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities. Hays donated her prize to Advancing Voices of Women, an organization she helped create and encourages women to be more engaged in public life.
• Alexandra Hall, manager for Art This Way, which operates under the umbrella of the Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District and works to bring large scale art installations to the city. Hall plans to donate her prize to Turnstone.
• Mark Hagerman, chairman emeritus for the Hagerman Group, a family-owned construction company in Fort Wayne. Hagerman could not attend Monday’s event, and he will accept his award in two weeks.