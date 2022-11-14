Capping off a weekend dedicated to remembering people who served in the military, the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club Monday heard how one local veterans organization is looking to the future.
Speaker Bruce Lehman of the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum in Fort Wayne laid out the growth of the organization since it was founded by a World War I veteran who said he made a pact with God.
"If you let me get out of here," vowed Eric Scott, the organization's founder, "I will make sure no veteran is ever forgotten."
Since, the group that started by hosting veterans' reunions has started a museum, installed an 80% replica of the the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and built several specialty memorials.
A columbarium, where veterans can have their ashes interred, also has been erected on the 40-acre site along O'Day Road.
But the group is continuing to raise funds for even more, Lehman said.
Chief among the projects is the Sterling Chapel, which already has received a $120,000 donation from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Lehman said. A walking path through the history of warfare will lead to the chapel, he said.
An expanded museum is already under construction. The existing one has grown too small for the donations of memorabilia from veterans' families, Lehman said. A welcome center for the site also is also in the works.
A major donor to the museum expansion is W. Paul Wolf, an early financial institution executive in Fort Wayne known for philanthropy. He has contributed about $315,000 to the museum, Lehman said.
Finally, the organization is taking contributions for freshening memorials at the site, including ones dedicated to those who served in World War I, the Civil War and Korea and Gold Star families who have had a relative die while in military service.
One of the more unusual donation opportunities is providing money for picnic tables designed for people who use a wheelchair, such as many veterans who visit the site, Lehman said. The tables have an extension on one end so a wheelchair can easily roll under the tabletop.
"I never would have thought about that," he said.
More information about plans for the museum and shrine is at www.honoringforever.org.